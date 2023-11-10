FRO – 2023 Annual General Meeting

Frontline plc (the “Company”) advises that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on December 12, 2023. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to November 20, 2023. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Limassol, Cyprus

November 10, 2023

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

