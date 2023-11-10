LoCo Fish Co Supports Food for People in Humboldt County
Local food truck, LoCo Fish Co contributes to the nonprofit organization Food for People to provide families with holiday meals.MCKINLEYVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoCo Fish Co., a beloved food truck with a commitment to wild, sustainable, and organic fish, is thrilled to announce its support for Food for People, Humboldt County's official food bank. LoCo Fish Co. exemplifies a passion for community and feeding people and this donation aligns with heartfelt mission of ensuring that no local resident goes hungry..
Since its establishment in 1979, Food for People began as a small food closet with the earnest aim of filling the emergency food assistance void in Humboldt County. From humble beginnings in a local residence and rented warehouse space, it has grown exponentially. By 1998, with support from the community and various grants, Food for People was able to purchase a 9,000-square-foot warehouse, complete with ample refrigeration space, to better serve the community's needs.
"Teaming up with Food for People is a natural alignment of our values and mission," says Jayme Knight, co-owner of LoCo Fish Co. "We believe in the power of local partnerships and understand the importance of giving back. Together, we hope to make a significant impact in Humboldt County."
Similarly, LoCo Fish Co. has been on its own journey of growth and commitment. Stationed in McKinleyville, LoCo Fish Co. has prioritized sourcing the highest quality seafood, thanks to its hardworking local partners. Their reputation has been crafted not only on taste but on listening to their customers, ensuring that their menu aligns with the values of the community.
LoCo Fish Co. is a renowned food truck in McKinleyville, known for its wild, sustainable, and organic fish offerings. With a menu that evolves based on feedback and the freshest ingredients, it's a gastronomic adventure not to be missed.
###
For more news and information about LoCo Fish Co, please visit their website at https://locofishco.com/.
To learn more about Food For People, you can visit their website at https://www.foodforpeople.org/
XXX
Media Relations
LoCo Fish Co.
email us here