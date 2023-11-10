Crave Church Announces Debut Album Release from Worship Team Crave Worship
Crave Church's new album is a reflection of its commitment to fostering a community united in faith and worship.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crave Church, a community known for creating a "space of grace for imperfect people to crave God," is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of its first live-recorded album by their music team, Crave Worship. The album, recorded live on September 23rd, is set to reach listeners worldwide in early 2024.
Titled "Unseen”, the collection features original worship songs written by the lead and founding pastor, Pastor Marlon Medina, alongside the gifted members of Crave Worship. Each track is infused with the spirit of Crave Church's vision, echoing the remarkable journey of faith, hope, and devotion that characterizes the congregation's unique approach to worship.
The album promises to be more than just a collection of songs – it is the heartbeat of Crave Church's narrative, a musical testament to God's unwavering faithfulness. Listeners are invited to immerse themselves in the vibrant, authentic worship experience that attendees at Crave Church encounter every week.
"We believe that this album will not only resonate with our church members but also with listeners from all walks of life," said Troy Gabo, Toronto Campus Pastor. "These songs are more than music; they are prayers set to melodies, inviting everyone to encounter God's grace in every note."
The album captures the dynamic and spontaneous moments of worship, with each song carrying the genuine outpouring of praise and the raw emotions of a congregation in love with God. From powerful anthems to intimate ballads, "Unseen" offers a diverse range of music that aims to connect with worshippers across the globe.
Fans eager for a preview of the album can anticipate the release of the first single, an uplifting track that encapsulates the essence of Crave Church's mission, in the coming months. Additional information about the single and the album will be available on Crave Church's official website and social media platforms.
At its heart, Crave Church is more than a congregation; it's a collective commitment to spiritual growth and understanding. Through its teachings, members are encouraged to reflect on the Holy Trinity, the Bible's authority, and the salvation offered through Jesus. Driven by values of gratitude and excellence, the church consistently strives to bridge human imperfection with divine grace. In this sanctuary, believers find a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary insights, all aimed at deepening their connection with God.
