F&M Bank ($3.2B assets – 50,000 Customers) Successfully Launches its Insurance Agency with Insuritas’ BUNDLE Platform

Through BUNDLE by Insuritas, F&M Bank grows recurring fee income by strategically embedding a full service insurance agency within its ecosystem.

AGAWAM, MA, USA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuritas announces it has successfully launched its award-winning full-service digital insurance agency platform for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Archbold, OH. F&M Insurance Agency is owned by the bank, embedded inside F&M’s ecosystem, and engineered to offer a full-service insurance agency solution to their retail and commercial customers. Through the partnership, F&M Bank can now offer its customers the auto, home, and ancillary insurance products they purchase every year, while deepening wallet share and building an important source of annuitizing non-interest income.

“We’re delighted to partner with F&M Bank to provide a full-service, digitally-powered insurance agency to their customers in the growing Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan markets,” said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. “Through BUNDLE by Insuritas, our embedded insurance agency as a service, the bank can now provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers’ insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time.”

“We are always looking for opportunities to enhance the value and experience we provide to our customers. We are excited to partner with Insuritas to offer full-service insurance solutions that allow our customers another avenue to do business with an organization they already trust,” said F&M Bank President and CEO, Lars Eller. “Affordability, convenience, and quality of insurance offerings are some of the benefits F&M Insurance Agency provides our customers.”

BUNDLE incorporates Insuritas’ proprietary technology stack to leverage data-driven machine learning, natural language processing, and conversion rate optimization to identify high-intent insurance customers and maximize purchase consideration. Insuritas’ digital insurance assistant, Lily, is seamlessly woven into multi-channel, automated outreach and nurturing campaigns to ensure strategic, scalable agency awareness.

Ultimately, F&M Insurance Agency helps to strengthen F&M Bank’s existing relationship with its customers by expanding its financial services footprint to include all their insurance needs.

The agency features a variety of insurance services, including but not limited to, home, renter’s, auto, pet, identity theft, travel and professional liability insurance. BUNDLE leverages Insuritas’ deep partnerships with 40+ insurance carriers to ensure appropriate coverage at a competitive price.

About Insuritas

Insuritas’ mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience in which carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. Leveraging proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations through its BUNDLE brand, Insuritas offers a vast network of solutions to empower partners to operate their own labeled, full-service insurance agency. With Insuritas' data solutions, partners can generate expanded wallet share, increased retention, and recurring non-interest revenue. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.