Risk Strategies Announces $300,000 Goal for Annual Gowrie Group Challenge to Benefit Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries

Ambitious target set in response to increased need

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance and risk management firm, today announced that the annual Gowrie Group Annual Challenge fundraiser to benefit Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries (SKKP) will return from November 1st – December 31st, with a goal to bring in $300,000 in response to rising need along the Connecticut seacoast.



The Gowrie Challenge was a well-established annual tradition at the time Risk Strategies acquired specialty marine insurance brokerage Gowrie Group. Since the Gowrie Challenge began in 2004, it has raised $2.7 million to benefit SKKP. Reaching the 2023 goal of $300,000 will bring its cumulative total to the $3 million mark.

The Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries is a community-based service that provides food and fellowship to those in need and educates our shoreline community on hunger and poverty. To reach the challenge goal, Risk Strategies has picked up the Gowrie Group tradition of challenging local businesses, members of the community and shoreline friends to come together to help support the SSKP and its neighbors.

“Risk Strategies is excited to continue our sponsorship of the Gowrie Annual Challenge for the Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries,” said Ed Flanagan, New England Region Leader, Risk Strategies. “With the help of the Challenge, the SSKP can continue to make a tremendous impact and help those in need in the local community.”

The COVID-19 pandemic’s official ending saw its impacts persist on the Connecticut shoreline. Prices increasing faster than incomes pushed essentials, including adequate food, out of reach for many households. A 2023 United Way of Connecticut study of asset limited, income constrained, employed people and households showed 39% of state residents either in poverty or struggling. Through September, the Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries had shared over 1.3 million pounds of food – its most ever. To meet this significant increase in needed food services, the Gowrie Group Annual Challenge pushed this year’s goal to $300,000.

“For 20 years the Gowrie Challenge has connected businesses and individuals to ensure our neighbors have access to food,” said Amy Hollis, Executive Director, Shoreline Soup Kitchens. “My heart is filled with gratitude as we join together in sharing food and fellowship. Thank you!”

Seven local companies – BrandTech Scientific, Essex Financial, Essex Savings Bank, L.C. Doane Company, Lenny & Joe’s Fish Tale, Sound Rigging Services, and Tower Labs – have stepped up as Partner Sponsors to provide an additional $90,000 in matching funds. This brings the challenge balance to $150,000 in matching funds.

How to Donate to the Gowrie Challenge:

Donations can be made online at: donatenow.networkforgood.org/SSKP (select “Gowrie Challenge” as the designation)

Donations can be mailed to: Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries, Attn: Gowrie Challenge, PO Box 804, Essex, CT 06426 (note “Gowrie Challenge” on the check)

Questions about donations or the Challenge, reach out to Laura Maxson at lmaxson@risk-strategies.com or infogowrie@risk-strategies.com.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com.

