Pool Construction Franchise, Brighton Pools, Dives into New Tennessee Market
The newest franchise territory will serve Nashville and surrounding areas as the first Brighton Pools to land in the state.
We’ve made it incredibly simple to operate a pool building, remodeling, maintenance, and repair business through extensively researched tools,, like our CRM and GPS-powered estimate software.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pool services franchise, Brighton Pools, has officially announced a new franchise territory coming soon to Nashville, Tennessee — the very first Brighton Pools location for the state. The territory is owned by franchisee Jerremy Huffman.
“I am very excited to bring on such an experienced professional for a market like Nashville — an up and coming area that has been seeing tremendous growth and a higher demand for pool building. Jeremy is extremely skilled in everything that Brighton Pools has to offer and brings very strong marketing skills to our network,” said Gary Hohne, CEO of Brighton Pools. “This area of Tennessee and its residents will greatly benefit from Jeremy and his team’s presence. I’m confident in quick growth and a base of loyal customers to build quickly.”
Brighton Pools is no stranger to pool construction, remodeling, renovation, and maintenance services. The company has been around for over 70 years, at one time going under the name of Hohne Pools. Once the company developed its franchise model in 2022, it updated its name to Brighton Pools and has seen rapid franchise traction ever since.
In addition to Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia all have Brighton Pools locations. The very first Florida location is also on the docket for a new territory.
“Our franchise development team has worked hard over the past few months to find franchisees that we feel will carry on the Brighton legacy and represent our brand with integrity,” Hohne said in a comment. “Jeremy fits our standards with flying colors and is going to be a perfect business owner to keep the high-quality customer service, workmanship, and overall satisfaction that we’ve mastered these past seven decades.”
Brighton Pools is offering franchise territories throughout the United States. A thorough training program, refresher courses, and accessible assistance are included in each franchise agreement, but there’s more.
“I want any person out there who is thinking about investing in Brighton Pools to understand that they are getting more than just our name. We’ve made it incredibly simple to operate a pool building, remodeling, maintenance, and repair business through extensively researched tools, like our CRM and GPS-powered estimate software,” Hohne said. “The marketing, the suppliers, the processes, the technology — it’s all here for them, ready within our turn-key model. They just need to take the leap.”
To learn more about owning a Brighton Pools franchise, visit www.brightonpoolsfranchise.com.
ABOUT Brighton Pools
Brighton Pools has been delivering exceptional craftsmanship and customer service to their clients for nearly 70 years and is now recognized nationally as one of the top 100 swimming pool builders in the United States. When it comes to swimming pool renovation, maintenance, water chemistry, and supply, there’s none quite like Brighton Pools. To learn more about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.brightonpoolsfranchise.com
