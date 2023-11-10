Automotive Filters Market Projected to Rise USD 22.4 billion, at a 3.95% CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Automotive Filters Market

The automotive filters market is thriving due to growing vehicle production, emission regulations, and rising maintenance awareness.

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, Automotive Filters Market by Type (Fuel Filter, Air Filter, Oil Filter and Emission Filter), Sales (OEM, IAM, OES, Aftermarket), Application (Passenger Vehicle (PV), LCV, HCV, 2-wheeler) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2019 to 2028”, The market for hyper cars to anticipate a rise from USD 18 billion in 2021 to USD 22.4 billion by 2028, at 3.95% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2029).

The market is growing as a result of the rise in vehicle production and the expansion of automotive filters. Furthermore, the region's increasing urbanization and pollution levels will encourage the adoption of car filters. The market is growing as a result of rising demand for various vehicle filters, such as fuel, oil, air, and cabin filters. A comprehensive analysis of the market is given in the Global Automotive Filters Market study. The study provides a thorough examination of the market's major segments, trends, drivers, constraints, competitive environment, and other elements that are significantly influencing it.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1754/automotive-filters-market/#request-a-sample

Recent Developments

• In October 2022, Donaldson Company, Inc. extended its iCue Connected Filtration Service to allow remote monitoring of customers' iCue service accounts by Donaldson Product Specialists to allow faster dust collector response and service.

• In June 2022, Mann+Hummel has introduced the new transmission oil filter W7071 for the e-axle. This new transmission oil filter will help for flawless cooling and lubrication of e-axles. This transmission oil filter is mainly for commercial vehicles in aftermarket.

• In December 2021, Ahlstrom-Munksjö has developed new fuel cell air intake filters for fuel cell vehicles. The newly developed filter for fuel cells will protect cells from harmful gases and particulates. The filter will also help increase fuel cell lifetime and minimize catalyst use.

• In September 2021, Sogefi S.p.A has developed new cabin filter called CabinHepa+. This newly developed cabin filter will offer 50 times more protection compared to conventional cabin filters.

Automotive Filters Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Automotive Filters industry are

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• ALCO Filters

• Lydall Inc.

• Toyota Boshoku

• Mahle GmbH

• Mann+Hummel

• Clarcor Inc.

• ACDelco Inc.

• Cummins Inc.

• Denso Corporation.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the automotive filters industry is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The rising sales and production of the vehicles in this region owing to the increasing individual's expenditure power and growing urbanization is likely to drive the growth of the market in this region. North America is also expected to show good growth in the automotive filters market over the forecast period. The stringent government emission regulations are likely to drive the market’s growth in this region. Europe is also expected to show good growth in the automotive filters market over the forecast period.

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

• The Automotive Filters Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

• The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

• Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

• The Automotive Filters Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

• The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Automotive Filters market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

• Automotive Filters Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Browse Full Premium Report | Automotive Filters Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1754/automotive-filters-market/

Automotive Filters Market Segmentation:

Automotive Filters Market, By Filter Type

• Fuel Filter

• Air Filter

• Oil Filter

• Emission Filter

The market is divided into four segments based on the kind of filter: air filter, fuel filter, cabin filter, coolant filter, and others. In 2016, the industry with the most market share worldwide was air and fuel filters. An air filter purifies the air before it enters the engine for burning. Before fuel is put into the engine to be burned, it is cleaned by the fuel filter. Among the materials utilized in car air filters are cotton, paper, and foam.

Automotive Filters Market, By Application

• Passenger Vehicle (PV)

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

• Two-Wheeler

The market is divided into three segments based on application: two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and passenger cars. A considerable rate of growth in filter demand is anticipated in the passenger vehicle segment over the course of the forecast period, based on the annual miles driven in each country and the hub-spoke design of metropolitan cities and suburban areas. One of the main factors driving the growth of automotive filters is the ongoing expansion of the passenger automobile industry. The need to keep commercial vehicles in good operating order is expected to be the main driver of this industry, with a high replacement rate.

Automotive Filters Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the world

On the basis of Geography, The Global Automotive Filters Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world. North America is expected to be the largest aftermarket for automotive filters in the forecast period The Automotive Filters Market in this region is being pushed by the huge vehicle parc and high average annual miles driven in nations like the United States and Mexico. The large vehicle park in North America is attributed to passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs). However, in the Asia Pacific and Europe, the contribution of passenger vehicles dominates the vehicle parc, as LCV sales are quite low in these regions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the impact of covid-19 on Automotive Filters Market?

What was the market value in 2022?

which region is a high share of the Automotive Filters Market?

What are the opportunities in Automotive Filters Market?

What is the forecast period of the Automotive Filters Market?

