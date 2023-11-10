Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Appoints Carole Huntsman as Chief Commercial Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that Carole Huntsman has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer.



Ms. Huntsman was most recently Senior Vice President, Head of Specialty Care North America and U.S. Country Lead at Sanofi, where she directed 2,600 team members across multiple product launches in immunology, neurology, oncology, rare diseases, and rare blood disorders. This included executing the launch of Dupixent, a first-in-class therapy which has grown into an industry-leading medicine. In 2022, Ms. Huntsman’s business unit was responsible for over $10 billion in annual net sales.

Bill Sibold, Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal, stated, “Carole Huntsman’s leadership skills and experience are a perfect fit for Madrigal as we prepare for a first-to-market launch of resmetirom in the U.S. She has an extensive track record of specialty launch success and excels in building and leading high-performing teams that deliver innovative new therapies to patients with serious diseases. I’m thrilled to welcome Carole to Madrigal and look forward to working with her as we continue to build a world-class commercial organization.”

From 2012 until joining Madrigal, Ms. Huntsman held positions of increasing responsibility at Sanofi, including Head of Multiple Sclerosis, Oncology & Immunology Specialty Care North America, Global Multiple Sclerosis Lead, Sanofi Genzyme, and Vice President, Business Unit Head, Multiple Sclerosis, North America Sanofi Genzyme. Prior to joining Sanofi, she served as Senior Vice President, U.S. Neurology & Rheumatology at EMD Serono, Inc. and Vice President, Marketing U.S. Neurology at Serono, Inc. Prior to joining the biopharmaceutical industry, she served in the U.S. Army. Ms. Huntsman holds a B.A. Degree in History from Boston College and an M.B.A. from The Carroll School, Boston College.

Ms. Huntsman stated, “I’m very excited to join Madrigal at this pivotal time and look forward to working closely with the healthcare community and our internal teams to prepare for and execute the launch of our first-in-class, transformational therapy for patients with NASH.”

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a liver-directed THR-β agonist oral therapy that is designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com .

