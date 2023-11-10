Hybrid Cars Market is Anticipated to Hit USD 2.1 trillion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 21.90% | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Growing awareness of environmental issues, such as climate change and air pollution, and increased demand for cleaner and more fuel-efficient transportation options are expected to drive the hybrid cars market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global hybrid cars market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 21.90% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 2.1 trillion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for hybrid cars is expected to close at US$ 447.94 billion.

The increasing population rate across the developing nations impels the use of vehicles and fuels the chances of more pollution in the region. To avoid such problems, governments are taking several steps to create awareness among consumers to opt for low or zero-emission vehicles. Rising fuel prices augment the adoption rate of electric and hybrid vehicles, further boosting the growth of the hybrid cars market.

The expansion of charging infrastructure for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid vehicles has made it easier for consumers to charge their vehicles, further promoting the adoption of hybrid technology.

Increasing consumer's consciousness of the environment and the benefits of hybrid technology, they are increasingly choosing hybrid cars over conventional gas-powered vehicles.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=250

Competition Landscape

Major players that are operating in the global hybrid cars market are focusing on the expansion of their market share by engaging in collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

Volkswagen AG

Toyota Motor Corp.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Continental AG

BorgWarner Inc.

Ford Motor Company

Volvo Group

Daimler AG

Allison Transmission

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Many companies are committed to reducing their carbon footprint and encouraging employees to adopt more sustainable transportation options, such as hybrid and electric vehicles. This has led to an increase in corporate fleet purchases of hybrid cars.

Advances in hybrid technology have led to improved performance, better fuel efficiency, and longer electric-only driving ranges. These developments have made hybrid cars more attractive to a wider range of consumers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the hybrid cars market was valued at US$ 367.46 billion

Based on type , the series-parallel hybrid car segment dominated the global hybrid cars market in revenue in 2022.

, the series-parallel hybrid car segment dominated the global hybrid cars market in revenue in 2022. Based on energy sources, the ICE hybrid car segment dominated the global hybrid cars market in terms of revenue in 2022

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=250

Hybrid Cars Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region has dominated the global hybrid cars market in terms of revenue for 2020, as this region has the highest adoption of ICE and hybrid vehicles, and there is rising awareness regarding environment-friendly or zero-emission vehicles. Moreover, China and India have the highest population globally, which increases the adoption rate of ICE, hybrid, and electric vehicles, which is expected to witness the highest growth for the hybrid cars market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for significant growth in the hybrid car market. This growth is driven by government incentives, tax credits, and rebates offered at federal and state levels. Consumer preferences for fuel-efficient vehicles and environmental concerns have also contributed to the popularity of hybrids in North America. The availability of charging infrastructure and the increasing number of hybrid models from various automakers further boost the market.

Key Developments in Hybrid Cars Market

Toyota has pioneered hybrid technology with its Prius model, which has become an iconic hybrid vehicle. The company continues to invest in hybrid technology and offers a wide range of hybrid models, including the Prius, Camry Hybrid, RAV4 Hybrid, and Highlander Hybrid. Toyota has been focusing on improving fuel efficiency and expanding its hybrid lineup.

Honda offers hybrid vehicles like the Honda Insight and Honda Clarity. The company has been working on improving its hybrid technology to enhance fuel efficiency and performance. Honda is also exploring plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle options.

Volkswagen has introduced hybrid versions of its popular models, including the Volkswagen Passat GTE and Golf GTE. The group, including brands like Audi and Porsche, has been actively developing hybrid and plug-in technology.

Hybrid Cars Market: Key Segments

Type

Series

Parallel

Plug-In

Series-Parallel

Energy Source

ICE Hybrid

Fuel Cell Hybrid

Solar Hybrid

Natural Gas Hybrid

Degree of Hybridization

Full Hybrid

Micro Hybrid

Mild Hybrid

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=250

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Brake Pad Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 16.4 Bn in 2022 and It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 30.9 Bn by the end of 2031

Railcar Mover Market - The global railcar mover market size was valued at US$ 137.0 Mn in 2022 and it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 183.0 Mn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: