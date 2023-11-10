Việt Nam makes active, responsible contributions to IAEA’s activities

VIETNAM, November 10 -

NEW YORK — Việt Nam appreciates the results that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has achieved in the field of nuclear inspection and its leading role in supporting countries, including Việt Nam, to ensure nuclear security and safety.

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, made the statement at a debate on the 2022 annual report of the IAEA at the UN General Assembly on November 8-9.

The Vietnamese representative acknowledged and appreciated the amount of work that the IAEA has completed in the past year, and thanked the IAEA and other members of the IAEA Board of Governors for cooperating with Việt Nam while it serves as a member of the board in the 2021 - 2023 term.

Giang said that Việt Nam and its partners are developing the Vietnamese Information Management System (VIMS) to enable nuclear facilities to submit reports online, which helps to simplify the inspection and supervision process and report-making process.

The ambassador hailed IAEA's technical cooperation programmes with many leading initiatives such as nuclear applications in tackling zoonotic diseases (the Zoonotic Disease Integrated Action - ZODIAC), treating marine plastic waste (NUTEC Plastic), improving access to cancer diagnosis and treatment using radiotherapy (Rays of Hope) and many projects supporting climate change mitigation and adaptation. Through technical assistance projects, the IAEA has helped Việt Nam implement nuclear reactor research projects and nuclear energy applications in various fields such as health, agriculture, industry, and research, environmental protection, water resources, and nuclear safety infrastructure development.

Regarding emerging nuclear energy technology, the diplomat said that technologies such as Small modular reactors (SMRs) and Floating nuclear power platforms (FNPPs) pose challenges and potential impacts on the current legal framework as well as security, safety and navigation. The development, deployment and operation of these nuclear energy technologies should be conducted following international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Việt Nam supports a cautious and step-by-step approach within the IAEA framework for research, development, licensing, management and operation of FNPPs through close consultation with involved countries.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Ambassador reaffirmed Việt Nam’s support for the IAEA to continue performing its functions and tasks, contributing to promoting the application of nuclear science and technology for peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development. — VNS