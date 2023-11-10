Submit Release
'Stand Up For Mums' Comedy Show to Rock Soho Theatre with Laughter and Camaraderie

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, companion to over 3 million mums worldwide, is bringing support and laughs to the UK with its 'Stand Up for Mums' show on November 19th. Slated for London's iconic Soho Theatre, the stand-up comedy event is set to embrace mothers and mothers-to-be in an afternoon filled with joy and shared experiences.

Showcasing comedians Jacob Hawley, Esther Manito, Michael Akadiri, and Lily Phillips, with host Hatty Ashdown, Momcozy invites new mums and mums-to-be to bask in a celebration that captures the essence of motherhood - its whims, quirks, and unscripted reality. The event promises laughter and the shared spirit of the motherhood journey.

Event Details:

  • When & Where: 19 November, 13:00-16:00 GMT at The Soho Theatre, 21 Dean St., nestled in London's vibrant Soho neighbourhood.
  • Admission: Free entry, prioritising parents-to-be and those with babies aged 0-24 months.

Beyond laughter, attendees can also take home a range of prizes, from complimentary nursing bras to chances at Momcozy breast pumps and lactation massagers.
Those interested in attending can visit the 'Stand Up For Mums' landing page to register and claim their seat. Those unable to attend can participate online by sharing thoughts on 'Stand Up for Mums' on Momcozy’s Instagram and Facebook from November 15-22, for opportunities to win exciting prizes.
"Motherhood is a profound journey, filled with unique experiences—from cheeky tales to teary-eyed moments, each narrative adds to its rich tapestry," says a Momcozy representative speaking on 'Stand Up For Mums.' "Motherhood is unscripted, so let's celebrate every voice, experience, and shared laugh, within the beautiful chaos of being a mum."

About Momcozy
Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products.
Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood.
With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’ lives easier around the world.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee82a712-88b3-4bf9-9ef6-2dc1622ce6e6


Contact info - Tim Brown tim198515@gmail.com

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


