Military Antenna Market Worth $5.29 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Military Antenna Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Military Antenna Market Forecast to 2030 – Global Analysis – by Type (Aperture Antennas, Dipole Antennas, Travelling Wave Antennas, Monopole Antennas, Loop Antennas, Array Antennas, and Others), Frequency (High Frequency, Very High Frequency, and Ultra-High Frequency), Platform (Marine, Ground, and Airborne), Application (Communication, Telemetry, Electronic Warfare, Surveillance, and Navigation), and Geography,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 3.49 billion in 2022 to US$ 5.29 billion by 2030; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.





Download Sample PDF Brochure at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004610





Military Antenna Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Thales SA, Comrod Communication AS, Eylex Pty Ltd, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Hascall-Denke Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, MTI Wireless Edge Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, and BAE Systems Plc are among the key military antenna market players profiled during this study. In addition, several other important military antenna market players have been studied and analyzed during the study to get a holistic view of the military antenna market and its ecosystem.

In July, 2023, L3Harris Technologies received a contract from Maxar Technologies to design and build reflector antennas for two geostationary communication satellites. The two 9m unfurlable mesh reflector antennas will provide high-power signals and improved service quality to the satellites’ coverage areas. Similar to an umbrella, the flexible architecture of the antenna makes it collapsible, lightweight, compact, and easy to integrate into nearly any spacecraft configuration.

In October, 2023, MTI Wireless Edge Ltd, the technology group renowned for its cutting-edge communication and radio frequency solutions, secured substantial orders from the Indian divisions of two major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) totaling approximately US$ 0.6 million for our state-of-the-art 5G backhaul antenna solution.





Global Military Antenna Market Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 3.49 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 5.29 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Type, Frequency, Platform, Application, Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Growing Incidents of Unstable Geopolitical Scenario and Advent of Modern Warfare Technologies is Boosting Military Antenna Market Growth

The growing unstable geopolitical scenario worldwide regarding India-Pakistan, China-Taiwan, China-India, Russia-Ukraine, Russia-US, and Israel-Palestine war is boosting the demand for advanced surveillance, communication, and navigation systems. These scenarios are jeopardizing citizens’ lives and also increasing the national security threat and uncertainties, which is the major reason for the growing focus on strengthening the security forces to combat such unwanted situations. The advanced communication and surveillance systems facilitate the development of a comprehensive and accurate analysis, aiding more precise threat assessments and target engagements. Modern warfare scenarios emphasize heightened situational awareness, rapid data sharing, integrated defense systems, improved target engagement, electronic warfare capabilities, and compliance with evolving threats. Thus, the growing adoption of advanced warfare devices and equipment further drives the development of high-frequency military antennas to meet modern battlefield requirements.

Thus, the growing incidents of unstable geopolitical scenarios and the advent of modern warfare technologies drive the military antenna market.





Order a Copy of this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004610





Military Antenna Market Analysis: End User Overview

The global military antenna market share is segmented by frequency, is segmented into high frequency (HF), very high frequency (VHF), and ultra-high frequency (UHF). Growing government investments, expansion of marine and aircraft fleets, and product developments are a few factors driving the military antenna market growth. For instance, in 2022, Lockheed and Babcock won a contract worth US$ 2 billion to develop HF radios for the US military. Also, Germany's military spending in 2022 reached US$ 55 billion, a 10% increment from 2019.

Military antennas operating in the high frequency (HF) band are essential for long-range communication. The high-frequency (HF) military antennas operate at a range of 3 to 30 MHz. The antennas are employed for over-the-horizon communication, allowing military forces to establish contact beyond the line of sight. HF antennas are particularly valuable for naval vessels and remote military installations, enabling them to maintain communication links over vast distances, even in challenging and remote environments. The signals in the frequency can surpass geographical boundaries, providing the means for military forces to stay connected when conventional line-of-sight communication is not feasible. Since 2020, many European countries, such as Germany, France, and Poland, have expanded and enhanced their communication capacity with the HF system for better connectivity. Further, in 2022, the US Defense Department signed a contract worth ~US$ 2 billion with Lockheed and Babcock for the upgrade of the HF radio deal. Moreover, in 2021, Leonardo, a defense contractor, received a deal from Northrop Grumman for its E-2D aircraft purchased by the US Navy. Such investments in the procurement of HF military equipment are expected to boost the demand for military antenna market in the coming years.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Defense Integrated Antenna Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Defense Drone Antenna Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Satellite Antenna Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: