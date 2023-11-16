Why Sales Reps Struggle to Connect: Insights and Solutions for the Modern B2B Landscape
The B2B marketplace has undergone a transformation, and sales representatives are facing new challenges in reaching prospects.
25% of sales reps find it increasingly challenging to elicit responses to calls and emails.”WESTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The B2B marketplace has undergone a transformation, and sales representatives are facing new challenges in reaching prospects. Recent B2B intelligence research sheds light on these challenges and highlights the pivotal role of additional training in optimizing outcomes.
— C. Lee Smith, CEO of SalesFuel
In the current landscape, according to the 2023 State of Credibility Survey, 25% of sales reps find it increasingly challenging to elicit responses to calls and emails. Notably, 32% of these reps express that generating new business has become a more formidable task, as revealed in a recent survey focused on the state of B2B buying.
The issue lies in the shift of buyer behavior, with prospects now conducting extensive research before sales representatives even enter their radar. The ease of finding valuable online resources and the evolving behaviors resulting from the recent pandemic have changed the dynamics of B2B buying.
Prospects are proactively researching their needs and preferences, relying on available online information about sellers and their competitors. This paradigm shift represents an opportunity for sellers. By collaborating with their marketing departments, sellers can strategically position their companies to align with buyer expectations.
Credibility is a pivotal factor in the decision-making process for buyers. SalesCred Master Classes offer personalized training to help sales reps achieve "trusted advisor" status. Buyers seek content from suppliers with industry experience (48%) and customer reviews on social media (47%), as they are under pressure to make credible choices when procuring goods and services.
Credibility assessment involves evaluating a sales professional's digital presence, such as their LinkedIn profile (33%), years of experience (49%), and industry tenure (46%). Maintaining a flawless professional image is crucial, as buyers value respectful interactions with support staff and consider a rep's treatment of others as indicative of their credibility.
Furthermore, sellers must be aware that past associations with disreputable organizations can impact credibility. Cleaning up their LinkedIn profiles, especially in relation to prior employment, can bolster their reputation.
New sales reps can enhance their effectiveness by investing in SalesCred Master Class training. They will gain insights into providing Relevant Value™, offering perspectives on industry research, and crafting engaging email and text messages. This training equips sellers with essential B2B buyer intelligence for success in today's competitive business environment.
For more information and media inquiries, please contact Audrey Strong, SalesFuel VP of Communications astrong@salesfuel.com
ABOUT SalesCred Master Classes
SalesCred® facilitates live, immersive and inclusive master classes that are customized to your unique personalities and objectives.
We identify sales credibility gaps for the company and each salesperson and what's causing them. Then we use our expertise, and crowdsource the wisdom in the room, to develop strategies for improving these perceptions.
Developed by SalesFuel, Inc., SalesCred master classes are offered in three specialty areas:
-Digital Credibility – How High-Value Prospects See You Before They'll See You
-Selling with Insight – How to Use the Latest Research to Lead Sales Conversations
-Selling with AI and EQ – How to Build Credibility with AI and Emotional Intelligence
SalesCred master classes are delivered by Zoom or in person. Best for teams of 10–50 people. We provide world-class facilitation with three different topics, critical for building your credibility with prospects.
Audrey Strong
SalesFuel, Inc.
+1 614-318-3771
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube