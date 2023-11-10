Submit Release
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Religion/Philosophy book "Book 3" by Andrew W Choi

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Religion/Philosophy book "Book 3" by Andrew W Choi, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08F2VPWRC.

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Romuald Dzemo for Readers' Favorite

On a Stormy Day by Andrew W. Choi is an inspirational book designed to move readers to Christian belief and trust in Jesus Christ. The book explores a strong theme: the moment of crisis when the storm rages. There are those moments when things don't go the way we want and we are beset with frustration, agony, anger, sadness, hopelessness, panic, and other negative emotions. When we experience the tumultuous moment when emotions run wild, what do we do and what should we do? In this book, the author offers a clear, simple answer and illustrates why — we should turn to Jesus who hurries toward us to calm the storm. The author shares biblical wisdom in five chapters, drawing inspiration from the Scriptures and showing readers how God's unfailing love and mysterious grace are always there to help and rescue them when the storm rages.

In this book, readers will learn to look to Jesus when the storm threatens to tear them apart, discover valuable lessons from the experience of the Israelites as they crossed the Red Sea, understand the power of hope inscribed in the mystery of Christ’s cross, be inspired by the experience of Elijah who was lifted by God in his moment of depression and greatest need, and capture the love of one's neighbor. On a Stormy Day is as easy to read as the message it conveys. The author delivers a message of hope to Christian readers who might be having a bad day, relating biblical stories of people in similar circumstances and how God stood by them, becoming their strength. The author offers salient and succinct interpretations of the different episodes from Scripture where God's grace intervenes in human favor. This book is written in a style that is simple and language that is accessible. It is a work of love for Christian readers and anyone looking for the kind of literature that will help them through another bad day."

You can learn more about Andrew W Choi and "Book 3" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/book-3 where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.

