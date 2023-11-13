Visions of Light: A Multifaceted Book Celebrating Poetry and Photography
EINPresswire.com/ -- Visual arts and literary arts traditionally have their own distinct audiences and are said to appeal to differing senses to spark particular emotions. However, by collaborating with local poets and matching their verses with his work, Raymond J. Klein has published a book that draws poetry and photography enthusiasts alike, effectively marrying visual and literary arts in one illuminating collection. Visions of Light is a multifaceted publication that claims a spot at PageTurner Press and Media’s bestseller list.
In Visions of Light, Klein readers are invited to appreciate the photographs showcased in the first part of the book. This part, aptly called experiments, features photographs that capture light and colors in an abstract manner and are digitally altered with Adobe Photoshop. This part also features traditional photographs that capture nature in its simplest form. The second part of the book, which explains the experiments, details the techniques and processes that Klein uses in creating the images in part 1. This part serves as a guide for aspiring and professional photographers who seek inspiration and perspective from a long-time professional photographer.
Kirkus Reviews states that “these photos succeed mainly through their rich hues and scintillating compositions.” It goes on to conclude that the book is “an often intriguing collection that may inspire experimentation by other photographers.”
An online news distribution site, WebWire, also highlights the book as “a unique collection that offers photography enthusiasts and poetry lovers astonishing abstract photographic interpretations of light and scenes from nature combined with luminous, inspiring verse.”
Foreword Reviews also dubs the book as “a brilliant book in several senses of the word.”
An Amazon reviewer, Ruth Sacco, also describes Klein as “a photographer turned artist with the ability to succeed.”
With numerous positive reviews from verified readers and professional reviewing bodies, Visions of Light has surely successfully inspired readers from different spectrums.
Raymond J. Klein developed his interest in photography at the young age of twelve, when he found his father’s folding Kodak camera. From there, he became fascinated by the glossy magazines that featured images by popular photographers. He has been able to incorporate this passion to almost every phase of his life. He was even a photographer at the military for four years. Later in his career, he worked as an advertising photographer and earned a Master of Photography degree. All four of his published books are about photography and being a professional photographer. His other titles include Imaginations, Illuminations, and Aspirations. Visions of Light is available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other online retailers.
