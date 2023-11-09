Readers' Favorite announces the review of the book "ABC Book of Buying and Selling Real Estate" by Thaddeus Faulknor
EINPresswire.com/ --
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Business/Finance book "ABC Book of Buying and Selling Real Estate" by Thaddeus Faulknor, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CGSV1K93.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite
ABC Book of Buying and Selling Real Estate is a work of non-fiction in the business, finance, real estate, and advice subgenres. It is suitable for the general adult reading audience and was penned by author Thaddeus Faulknor. This concise work provides a comprehensive guide tailored to individuals aspiring to enter the real estate market but who are unsure of where or how to start. Drawing from years of experience as a realtor, vocational instructor, and mortgage broker, the author offers a wealth of knowledge to both buyers and sellers. With a deep understanding of the industry, Faulknor covers various aspects of real estate, from buying and selling properties to utilizing credit cards wisely to avoid financial pitfalls. The book not only provides practical advice on real estate transactions but also emphasizes the importance of personal empowerment and growth.
Author Thaddeus Faulknor takes readers on an educational journey that provides valuable insights into the world of real estate whilst also being a genuinely enjoyable and engaging reading experience. Faulknor's diverse expertise adds credibility to the advice shared in the book, making it a valuable resource for anyone seeking to navigate the complexities of real estate transactions, and the narration of his own experiences lets you into his world with a friendly, amusing style. The author's philosophy of empowerment and education resonates throughout the book, encouraging readers to take control of their financial future rather than feel bogged down by it every month. Overall, I would highly recommend ABC Book of Buying and Selling Real Estate as a first-time primer for anyone wishing to engage with the real estate world for the first time."
You can learn more about Thaddeus Faulknor and "ABC Book of Buying and Selling Real Estate" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/abc-book-of-buying-and-selling-real-estate where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Jen
Jen
Other