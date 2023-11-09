Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Self Help book "New Concept" by MindScope Seven
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Self Help book "New Concept" by MindScope Seven, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BQSWNC1X.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Rabia Tanveer for Readers' Favorite
New Concept: Within Silence - Finding Your Power and Purpose by MindScope Seven is a self-help guide for people who wish to find and embrace their authentic selves. The author uses the help of a character named Beatrix as the basis for the lessons you should learn without the hardships involved. Beatrix’s experiences lay the foundation for us to learn how to avoid bad decisions and how a positive outcome can be achieved by overcoming the disappointments in our lives. The author believes a mindful approach can change a lot of things and make them better too. As long as you stay focused, determined, and passionate about your goals, you can accomplish anything you set your mind to and let go of the hurt of the past.
This guide is not just about staying positive and adopting a practical approach. MindScope Seven makes it clear that you will have to make sacrifices, but the reward you will get will be worth it all. New Concept helps you find your purpose in life, recognize it, and will encourage you by providing a clear direction. Faith is an important part of success, and The author believes religion and having faith in God can help fight any battle. The narrative style is a little different but very enjoyable at the same time. The chapter names are quirky without being too much. I like how instead of giving us an essay-like narrative, the author gives us a story to follow and learn from. It is a gentle reminder that the chaos in the world will always be there; it is up to us to pay attention to that and let it rule our lives or not. It is a helpful guide for someone who wants to change their life and their lifestyle and adopt a more hopeful way of living that will help them forget the traumas of the past!"
You can learn more about MindScope Seven and "New Concept" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/new-concept where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
