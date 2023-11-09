Readers' Favorite announces the review of the book "Ending Wars on Uganda's Children" by Dr. Barbara M. Panther-Gibby
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Autobiography book "Ending Wars on Uganda's Children" by Dr. Barbara M. Panther-Gibby, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0C9SM35LN.
"Reviewed By Rabia Tanveer for Readers' Favorite
Ending Wars on Uganda's Children by Dr. Barbara M. Panther-Gibby is the author's autobiography as she describes her years of humanitarian work in Uganda. Barbara, along with her group, arrived in Uganda to provide clean water to the people in the villages. Their main focus was on the orphans who had lost everything near and dear to them because of the war in the region. However, when Barbara and her group arrived in the country, they noticed the issues were far more significant than anticipated. Clean water was one issue, but these children had no healthcare and access to quality education. Barbara takes readers on their journey through Uganda and their efforts to improve things for the children to grow up.
Dr. Barbara M. Panther-Gibby shares her adventures in Uganda with an enthusiasm that I could not resist. Things weren't sunshine and roses for her; the work was rewarding but hard. However, she kept a positive outlook and kept the morale high for her group as well as for her readers. Ending Wars on Uganda's Children reminded me of Three Cups of Tea by David Oliver Relin in a way. Barbara was very eloquent about the cultural shock, the differences, and the hard times the children lived through. I sometimes got very emotional, especially while reading Odeth's story. The descriptions were incredible. I felt like I was transported to Uganda, where the author was, and lived through the trials with her. It was as if I was sitting next to Moses as they discussed how they could make life easier for people without access to clean water, solid education, and even a proper sanitation system. The pictures were a nice touch and added more perspective to her tale. This book would be an instant hit among book clubs, as it should be."
