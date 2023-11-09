Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fantasy - Urban book "The Black Diamond and The Witch's Curse" by T-Pot
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Young Adult - Fantasy - Urban book "The Black Diamond and The Witch's Curse" by T-Pot, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B9FVY3M2.
"Reviewed By Liz Konkel for Readers' Favorite
The Black Diamond and the Witch’s Curse by T-Pot kicks off Derek’s journey as he’s eager for his first Move-in Day as a freshman in college, giving him the chance to be independent and out from under his mother’s overprotective eye. A chance to explore what he’s capable of as a warlock. He never expected that the change in environment would open his world to new magical and dangerous opportunities. When he meets Matthias, he finally finds someone he can relate to and the two quickly form a friendship. After an ominous tarot reading hints at death in his future and students are attacked by monsters, the two devise a plan that involves a blood ritual. The only problem is they need four warlocks to complete it. As they search for two more, they embark on a dangerous mission to protect their fellow students and discover the origin of the threats.
The story immediately jumps into the plot with Move-in Day setting the tone for Derek’s first day in starting the next chapter of his life. You are quickly introduced to the need he has for independence in the dynamic he has with his mother and the excitement he has in starting college. These elements help to establish the coming-of-age journey that awaits each of the characters. Derek’s journey is rooted in him finding his place as a freshman and warlock in this new environment. Multiple layers are intricately brought together to create a mysterious and suspenseful plot that begins with attacks and an ominous tarot reading. At the center of the mystery is the search for answers about the attacks which incorporate mystery elements and action-packed scenes. The story is broadened as the events dip into different elements such as monsters, magic, and college antics which provide a richness to the world. Friendship plays an important part in how events unfold as Derek turns to his new friends to face the various threats surrounding him and learn how to work together as a team. The college serves as a prominent backdrop throughout the story as it’s where the characters are living, fighting, learning, and engaging with each other. Several characters are important for how the plot progresses such as Matthias, Omar, and Tre’Vell. T-Pot makes each character important and you see their different experiences, abilities, and relationships which play a part in how they work together. The Black Diamond and the Witch’s Curse is an engaging coming-of-age story that finds value in friendship, magic, and power."
You can learn more about T-Pot and "The Black Diamond and The Witch's Curse" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-black-diamond-and-the-witchs-curse/1 where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
