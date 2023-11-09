Adams Natural Resources Fund Declares Year-End Distribution; Exceeds Its Annual 6% Minimum Distribution Rate Commitment

BALTIMORE, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) declared today a year-end distribution of $1.05 per share. The total distributions by the Fund for 2023 will be $1.35, including the distributions totaling $0.30 per share made prior to today’s announcement. The annual distribution rate represented by these distributions is 6.2%.



The year-end distribution consists of the following:

$0.40 per share from 2023 net investment income; and

$0.65 per share from net capital gains realized during 2023, all of which is long-term gain.

This marks the 72nd consecutive year that the Fund has paid out capital gains and the 89th consecutive year it has paid out dividends to its shareholders.

Commenting on the year-end distribution, James P. Haynie, CEO of Adams Natural Resources Fund, said: “Although energy’s performance cooled somewhat this year, it continued to contribute positively to our long history of providing a substantial distribution to our shareholders. We are pleased to announce our 2023 distribution rate of 6.2%, which continues our unbroken commitment to distribute at least 6% of the Fund’s trailing 12-month average month-end market price to our shareholders. While future market conditions are uncertain, we are proud of our long history of providing dividend income and capital gains to our shareholders under all market conditions, and this year’s distributions add to that exceptional track record.”

The payable date for the distribution is December 15, 2023, the record date is November 20, 2023, and the ex-dividend date is November 17, 2023. The year-end distribution is payable in stock and/or cash at the option of each shareholder.

Details regarding the annual distribution rates and the Fund’s 6% minimum distribution commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com .

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

