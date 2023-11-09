Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,983 in the last 365 days.

Oberit's Mission: Empowering Positive Change in Mental Health and Wellness – A Prime Investment Opportunity

Oberit is promoting healthier lives with an app that eliminates destructive habits.

SARATOGA, CA, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



There are currently 1.5 billion people globally suffering from addiction or mental health issues. Oberit is emerging in the $72 Billion Mental Health and Addiction Market with their cutting-edge AI. The need for accessible, cost-effective, and innovative long-term recovery solutions is greater than ever. 


Born from a profound purpose, Oberit's data-driven AI detects and proactively breaks addictive behavior patterns. The company's ingenious mobile app sheds light as a beacon of hope, a lifeline to those seeking solace and strength.  Their user retention is 5X higher than the competition benchmark, with a massive 2,500% year-over-year growth in 2023.


Soon, this life-changing AI will detect when individuals are off-course, offering relapse intervention. It will notify families, doctors, and support networks, providing timely assistance when needed most. For each positive step taken towards wellness, people can earn "Oberit Coins." These coins can be exchanged for free products and exclusive discounts from top-rated brands.


For those interested in learning more, Oberit is currently holding an equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder


Will House
Founder
Oberit
press at oberit.ai

Primary Logo

You just read:

Oberit's Mission: Empowering Positive Change in Mental Health and Wellness – A Prime Investment Opportunity

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more