Wyoming’s Don Newton Testifies on Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation before U.S. Senatev

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), welcomed Mr. Don Newton, Administrator of the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Division of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. Mr. Newton testified before the committee detailing Wyoming’s work to reclaim abandoned mine sites and the various challenges involved in implementing the abandoned mine reclamation program.

Ranking member Barrasso introduced Mr. Newton to the committee prior to his testimony.

“Thanks, Don, for coming all the way from Cheyenne, Wyoming,” said Senator Barrasso. “He has worked to protect Wyoming’s communities from environmental hazards for nearly twenty years. He has a bachelor’s degree in Geology from the University of Louisiana, and he also studied Environmental Pollution Control at Penn State University. He has served the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality since 2004, back when I was in the State Senate and he is recently elected as the Treasurer and the Secretary for the National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs. Congratulations, Don, on that election, thanks for sharing your experience and insights with the committee today, and all of us look forward to your testimony.”

Mr. Newton is the Administrator of the Abandoned Mine Land Division at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. He has experience working with local, state, and federal government agencies across environmental disciplines, including groundwater, surface water, watershed protection, and abandoned mine land reclamation. Don was also recently elected as the Secretary Treasurer for the National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs, addressing mine reclamation issues across the United States. He is a co-founder of the AML Native Plants Project, which seeks to improve the success of vegetation on reclaimed mine sites.