COUNTDOWN TO THRILLS: ONLY NINE DAYS UNTIL THE UNVEILING OF THE REGIONS BIGGEST HOLIDAY HAVEN AT MOODY GARDENS

Moody Gardens, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galveston, TX – [November 9, 2023] –As the countdown clock at Moody Gardens turns to just nine days away from opening day, the ICE LAND team of master carvers is etching their way to the finish line with just a few days left to finish their exhibition featuring over two million pounds of towering ice sculptures. With over 50 days of holiday fun opening on November 18th, guests can slide and glide into a myriad of festive activities designed to kindle the holiday spirit in hearts of all ages at this year’s Holiday in the Gardens.

Each year, the Moody Gardens carvers spend just 45 days and 1,100 hours carving two million pounds of ice into an incredible masterpiece showcased in front of thousands throughout the Christmas season at Moody Gardens. This year’s theme, Rainforest Holiday, is modeled after the iconic Moody Gardens Rainforest Pyramid featuring animals, along with winding tunnels, towering trees, majestic Mayan Ruins, and a three-lane ice slide that guests of all ages can enjoy.

Moody Gardens uses over 600 tons of air conditioning to keep the ICE LAND tent and all two million pounds of ice at a chilly 9 degrees. The experience also includes Shivers Ice Bar, a quick stop on the tour where guests can stop in to purchase a festive adult beverage. The wonder of ICE LAND should be on everyone’s holiday bucket list this year!

Tickets are on sale now for ICE LAND: Rainforest Holiday and the eight other holiday attractions that will open on November 18th. Guests can enjoy discounted two-for-one admission on our “Value Nights” by participating in fun theme nights or supporting local charities. As a non-profit, guests can appreciate that their ticket helps support the Moody Gardens mission to be an educational destination that uses nature to advance rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.

Tickets start at $21.00, with various discounted and bundled options available for those eager to partake in the holiday celebrations. For more information, ticket options, and hotel packages, visit www.moodygardens.org or call 409-744-4673.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.

