Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Biography book "Hamburg's Hybrids" by Sarah Flit Thomas
EINPresswire.com/ --
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Biography book "Hamburg's Hybrids" by Sarah Flit Thomas, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CC4DHT6Y.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Rabia Tanveer for Readers' Favorite
Hamburg’s Hybrids by Sarah Flit Thomas is the story of how one family secret could change the lives of everyone when it is exposed at the wrong moment. The Langley family was unaware of something monumental as they prepared for the wedding of Bria, daughter of Edwin Langley. Edwin didn’t know that his daughter’s big day was about to be overshadowed by his late father, William Langley. William left specific orders for his attorney to deliver some terrible news at Bria’s wedding to his daughter-in-law, Jennifer. Jennifer, a civil attorney, was given the burden to reveal the information to her family. How would she protect her children from the chaos that would ensue when the secret to their heritage was revealed?
I was not expecting to like Hamburg’s Hybrids as much as I did. I will not reveal the secret; you need to read the book to learn it. Emotions ran high, and sometimes the characters were frustrated as well. Edwin got the shock of his life while Jennifer was horrified, and to say their worldview shifted would be an understatement. Author Sarah Flit Thomas did a fantastic job of keeping the shock factor real. It was fascinating to see how a rich family completely lost it when their deceased patriarch released all the skeletons from the closet. I enjoyed the narrative style; it wasn’t personal, but it was intriguing. The descriptions were fantastic and made it easy for me to look for clues as the Langleys scrambled to make sense of what happened. The pace was perfect, the development of the story was great, and read was interesting. I would highly recommend this book!"
You can learn more about Sarah Flit Thomas and "Hamburg's Hybrids" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/hamburgs-hybrids where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Jen
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Biography book "Hamburg's Hybrids" by Sarah Flit Thomas, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CC4DHT6Y.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Rabia Tanveer for Readers' Favorite
Hamburg’s Hybrids by Sarah Flit Thomas is the story of how one family secret could change the lives of everyone when it is exposed at the wrong moment. The Langley family was unaware of something monumental as they prepared for the wedding of Bria, daughter of Edwin Langley. Edwin didn’t know that his daughter’s big day was about to be overshadowed by his late father, William Langley. William left specific orders for his attorney to deliver some terrible news at Bria’s wedding to his daughter-in-law, Jennifer. Jennifer, a civil attorney, was given the burden to reveal the information to her family. How would she protect her children from the chaos that would ensue when the secret to their heritage was revealed?
I was not expecting to like Hamburg’s Hybrids as much as I did. I will not reveal the secret; you need to read the book to learn it. Emotions ran high, and sometimes the characters were frustrated as well. Edwin got the shock of his life while Jennifer was horrified, and to say their worldview shifted would be an understatement. Author Sarah Flit Thomas did a fantastic job of keeping the shock factor real. It was fascinating to see how a rich family completely lost it when their deceased patriarch released all the skeletons from the closet. I enjoyed the narrative style; it wasn’t personal, but it was intriguing. The descriptions were fantastic and made it easy for me to look for clues as the Langleys scrambled to make sense of what happened. The pace was perfect, the development of the story was great, and read was interesting. I would highly recommend this book!"
You can learn more about Sarah Flit Thomas and "Hamburg's Hybrids" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/hamburgs-hybrids where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Jen
PageTurner Press and Media
info@pageturner.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other