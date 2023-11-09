CBP to temporarily expand operating hours of SENTRI Trusted Traveler Program vehicle lanes at Calexico West Port of Entry

CALEXICO, Calif., — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials announced today that they will temporarily expand the hours of operation for the SENTRI Trusted Traveler Program vehicle lanes at the Calexico West Port of Entry.

On Monday, November 13, CBP will conduct a two-month pilot program expanding the port’s hours of operation to 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Current, or normal, operating hours are from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Monday-Friday and 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“To better serve our Trusted Traveler Program members and continue increasing our flexibility, we will be piloting new operating hours for SENTRI vehicular traffic,” said Roque Caza, Calexico Area Port Director. “This extension will help us efficiently manage wait times during the upcoming holiday season, ensuring a smoother border crossing experience for travelers using the Calexico ports of entry.”

Members of the traveling public can monitor vehicle wait times via CBP’s Border Wait Times website or download the Border Wait Times mobile application on their smartphone to assist in planning their travels. Wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

Travelers should familiarize themselves with the Know Before You Go section of CBP’s website to avoid fines and penalties associated with the importation of prohibited items. Know Before You Go brochures are also available at border ports of entry.

If you are a frequent international traveler and have not already become a member of a trusted traveler program, you may sign up now. For more information, please visit: Official Trusted Traveler Program Website | Department of Homeland Security (dhs.gov).