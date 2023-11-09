WISCONSIN, November 9 - An Act to amend 11.1112 of the statutes; Relating to: contributions by corporations, cooperative associations, labor organizations, and federally recognized American Indian Tribes.
Status: A - Campaigns and Elections
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab663
You just read:
AB663 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2023-11-09
