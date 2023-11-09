Modified District Government Services for Veterans Day

(Washington, DC) – On Friday, November 10, the District Government will observe the Veterans Day holiday. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.



WHAT’S OPEN ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10



Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Friday, November 10. Individuals and families seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.



The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am – 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am – 1 pm.



Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm on Friday, November 10.





Modified Service Adjustments



The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will slide all household trash and recycling collections scheduled for Friday, November 10 to Saturday, November 11. Leaf collection will operate on schedule. Bulk trash removal will be suspended on Friday, November 10 and will resume on Monday, November 13. For households participating in DPW’s curbside composting pilot program, the collection schedule will slide from Friday, November 10 to Saturday, November 11.



The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice.



The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Friday, November 10. All services will resume on Saturday, November 11 for bulk trash and recycling.



Construction:



The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume on Saturday, November 11 during permitted work hours.



Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will not run normal reversible lane operations on Friday, November 10, on the following:



Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)



The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Friday, November 10 for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Without a companion Afterhours Permit, work for which a construction permit is required is illegal and could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.



Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Friday, November 10, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume on Saturday, November 11.



The DC Circulator will run regular service on all routes. The DC Streetcar is operating on a normal schedule.





WHAT’S CLOSED ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10



DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed on Friday, November 10 and will resume on Monday, November 13.



DC Public Library (DCPL) will open the Anacostia Library, Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library, Mt. Pleasant Library, Petworth Library, Southwest, Tenley-Friendship Library, Woodridge Library on Friday, November 10. The neighborhood libraries will be open from 9 am - 5 pm. The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be open from 9:30 am - 5:30 pm. All Library locations will be closed on Saturday, November 11. The Library will also be available online at dclibrary.org. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation centers, community centers, and indoor aquatic centers will be closed on Friday, November 10. All previously permitted events in these indoor and outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled. DPR facilities will operate on normal Saturday hours on Saturday, November 11.



The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Friday, November 10.



The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street NE) will be closed on Friday, November 10.



DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Friday, November 10.



DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Friday, November 10, with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page.



All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Friday, November 10. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov or downloading the agency’s free mobile app.



The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Friday, November 10. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.



The DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Hotline will be closed on Friday, November 10.



The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Friday, November 10.



