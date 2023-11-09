Orchestra BioMed to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW HOPE, Pa., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO) (“Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced that company management will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at multiple conferences throughout November and Deccember.



Details on the presentations are shown below.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate presentation

Date: November 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 AM ET

Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate presentation

Date: November 29, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1643548&tp_key=ddeeef2541

Mizuho Med Devices Summit

Format: 1x1 Meetings Only

Date: December 6, 2023

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.orchestrabiomed.com/news-events/events. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the live event.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed (Nasdaq: OBIO) is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships with leading medical device companies. Orchestra BioMed’s partnership-enabled business model focuses on forging strategic collaborations with leading medical device companies to drive successful global commercialization of products it develops. Orchestra BioMed’s flagship product candidates include atrioventricular interval modulation (AVIM) therapy (BackBeat CNT) for the treatment of hypertension, the leading risk factor for death worldwide, and Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients, and a strategic partnership with Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, for development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. Orchestra BioMed has additional product candidates and plans to potentially expand its product pipeline through acquisitions, strategic collaborations, licensing, and organic development. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

(646) 597-6989

Bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Kelsey Kirk-Ellis

Orchestra BioMed

(484) 682-4892

kkirkellis@orchestrabiomed.com