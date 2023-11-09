Harvard Bioscience to Present at Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 16, 2023

HOLLISTON, Mass., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Green will present to investors at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday November 16, 2023 at The Statler in Dallas, Texas. Joining him will be Jennifer Cote, the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.



The Company’s presentation will begin at 9:40 AM ET / 8:40 AM CT on November 16th. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section Harvard Bioscience website shortly after the presentation has concluded.

Harvard Bioscience will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, November 16. To register for the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit https://www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com .

