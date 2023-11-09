Submit Release
Hudson Global Reports 2023 Third Quarter Results

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) ("Hudson Global" or "the Company"), a leading global total talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

2023 Third Quarter Summary

  • Revenue of $39.4 million decreased 19.1% from the third quarter of 2022 and 17.9% in constant currency.
  • Adjusted net revenue of $19.4 million decreased 20.0% from the third quarter of 2022 and 19.9% in constant currency.
  • Net income was $0.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)* was $0.24 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.58 in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)* was $2.0 million, a decrease versus adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • The Company's Board of Directors authorized a new $5 million common stock repurchase program effective August 8, 2023 and repurchased $0.2 million of stock in third quarter of 2023.
  • Total cash including restricted cash was $22.0 million at September 30, 2023.

“In the third quarter of 2023, a market-driven slowdown in hiring activity led to disappointing declines in revenue, adjusted net revenue, and adjusted EBITDA versus the prior year quarter," said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Global. "On the positive side, we continue to win new business that will ramp up in the coming months. We are confident in our ability to manage the business in this environment and remain well positioned to respond to the needs of our clients going forward.”

Mr. Eberwein continued, "In addition, we were excited to announce our Singapore acquisition on November 1. This accretive bolt-on acquisition significantly increases our market presence, capabilities, and growth potential in Southeast Asia."

* The Company provides non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

Regional Highlights

All growth rate comparisons are in constant currency.

Americas

In the third quarter of 2023, Americas revenue of $7.2 million decreased 43% and adjusted net revenue of $6.9 million decreased 42% from the third quarter of 2022. EBITDA was $0.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 from EBITDA of $0.8 million in same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million in the same period last year.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific revenue of $26.1 million decreased 9% while adjusted net revenue of $8.7 million increased 8% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. EBITDA was $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to EBITDA of $1.2 million in the same period one year ago, and adjusted EBITDA was $2.3 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Europe

Europe revenue in the third quarter of 2023 decreased 8% to $6.1 million and adjusted net revenue of $3.8 million decreased 10% from the third quarter of 2022. EBITDA loss was $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to EBITDA of $0.3 million in the same period one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Corporate Costs

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company's corporate costs were $0.8 million, compared to $1.0 million in the prior year quarter. Corporate costs in both the third quarter of 2023 and 2022 excluded non-recurring expenses of $0.1 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the third quarter of 2023 with $22.0 million in cash, including $0.4 million in restricted cash. The Company used $0.7 million in cash flow from operations during the third quarter of 2023 compared to an outflow of $0.1 million of cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2022. The Company also paid off its $1.3 million acquisition-related note in the second quarter.

Share Repurchase Program

As a reminder, the Company approved a new $5 million common stock share repurchase program, effective August 8, 2023. Under this program, the Company acquired 9,565 shares for a total of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2023.

NOL Carryforward

As of December 31, 2022, Hudson Global has $303 million of usable net operating losses (“NOL”) in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Hudson Global common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board’s prior written approval.

Conference Call/Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call tomorrow, Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss this announcement. Individuals wishing to listen can access the webcast on the investor information section of the Company's web site at hudsonrpo.com.

If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

  • Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 816-1383
  • International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-0476

The archived call will be available on the investor information section of the Company's web site at hudsonrpo.com.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com.

Investor Relations:
The Equity Group
Lena Cati
212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, global economic fluctuations; rising inflationary pressures and interest rates; the adverse impacts of the coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives; risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company; the Company’s ability to operate successfully as a company focused on its RPO business; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company’s largest customers; the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time; competition in the Company's markets; the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future; risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility; risks associated with the Company's investment strategy; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, natural disasters or health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Hamas-Israel war, and potential conflict in the Middle East; the Company's dependence on key management personnel; the Company's ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, management, and advisors; the Company's ability to collect accounts receivable; the Company’s ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level; the Company's heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology; risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients; the Company's exposure to employment-related claims from clients, employers and regulatory authorities, current and former employees in connection with the Company’s business reorganization initiatives, and limits on related insurance coverage; the Company’s ability to utilize net operating loss carry-forwards; volatility of the Company's stock price; the impact of government regulations; restrictions imposed by blocking arrangements; a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting that could have a significant adverse effect on our business and the price of our common stock; and the potential for a shutdown of the U.S. government if the U.S. Congress is unable to agree on terms for a spending bill sufficient to fund U.S. government operations. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial Tables Follow

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue   $ 39,398     $ 48,686     $ 127,367     $ 157,326  
                 
Operating expenses:                
Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses     20,028       24,487       63,650       80,280  
Salaries and related     14,335       18,897       49,206       56,379  
Office and general     2,503       2,675       7,991       7,863  
Marketing and promotion     881       1,015       2,794       3,049  
Depreciation and amortization     374       356       1,076       1,017  
Total operating expenses     38,121       47,430       124,717       148,588  
Operating income     1,277       1,256       2,650       8,738  
Non-operating income (expense):                
Interest income, net     90       23       284       28  
Other (expense) income, net     (404 )     16       (321 )     (42 )
Income before income taxes     963       1,295       2,613       8,724  
Provision for income taxes     430       340       1,148       1,657  
Net income   $ 533     $ 955     $ 1,465     $ 7,067  
Earnings per share:                
Basic   $ 0.17     $ 0.31     $ 0.48     $ 2.35  
Diluted   $ 0.17     $ 0.30     $ 0.47     $ 2.25  
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                
Basic     3,068       3,034       3,062       3,010  
Diluted     3,141       3,150       3,134       3,138  


HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
         
    September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 21,610     $ 27,123  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for expected credit losses of $146 and $51, respectively     24,889       26,270  
Restricted cash, current     171       160  
Prepaid and other     2,285       1,959  
Total current assets     48,955       55,512  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,166 and $950, respectively     478       673  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     1,101       685  
Deferred tax assets, net     1,450       1,475  
Restricted cash     195       194  
Goodwill     4,871       4,875  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,485 and $1,647, respectively     3,694       4,516  
Other assets     12       12  
Total assets   $ 60,756     $ 67,942  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 613     $ 1,678  
Accrued salaries, commissions, and benefits     5,699       11,584  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     6,265       6,273  
Note payable – short term           1,250  
Operating lease obligations, current     541       337  
Total current liabilities     13,118       21,122  
Income tax payable           81  
Operating lease obligations     560       348  
Other liabilities     442       599  
Total liabilities     14,120       22,150  
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding            
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 3,891 and
3,823 shares issued; 2,815 and 2,794 shares outstanding, respectively		     4       4  
Additional paid-in capital     492,554       491,567  
Accumulated deficit     (425,980 )     (427,394 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax     (2,200 )     (1,639 )
Treasury stock, 1,076 and 1,029 shares, respectively, at cost     (17,742 )     (16,746 )
Total stockholders’ equity     46,636       45,792  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 60,756     $ 67,942  


HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                     
For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2023   Americas   Asia Pacific   Europe   Corporate   Total
Revenue, from external customers   $ 7,167     $ 26,106     $ 6,125     $     $ 39,398  
Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)   $ 6,854     $ 8,694     $ 3,822     $     $ 19,370  
Net income                   $ 533  
Provision from income taxes                     430  
Interest income, net                     (90 )
Depreciation and amortization                     374  
EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 20     $ 1,890     $ (300 )   $ (363 )     1,247  
Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges     96       390       457       (539 )     404  
Stock-based compensation expense     84       26       38       (17 )     131  
Non-recurring severance and professional fees           27             82       109  
Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3)     113                         113  
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 313     $ 2,333     $ 195     $ (837 )   $ 2,004  
                     
For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2022   Americas   Asia Pacific   Europe   Corporate   Total
Revenue, from external customers   $ 12,555     $ 29,965     $ 6,166     $     $ 48,686  
Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)   $ 11,926     $ 8,324     $ 3,949     $     $ 24,199  
Net income                   $ 955  
Provision for income taxes                     340  
Interest income, net                     (23 )
Depreciation and amortization                     356  
EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 810     $ 1,244     $ 279     $ (705 )     1,628  
Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges     140       339       73       (568 )     (16 )
Stock-based compensation expense     195       95       81       174       545  
Non-recurring severance and professional fees     55       37             143       235  
Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3)     620                         620  
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 1,820     $ 1,715     $ 433     $ (956 )   $ 3,012  

(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
(3) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE (continued)
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                     
For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023   Americas   Asia Pacific   Europe   Corporate   Total
Revenue, from external customers   $ 25,008     $ 81,784     $ 20,575     $     $ 127,367  
Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)   $ 24,097     $ 26,734     $ 12,886     $     $ 63,717  
Net income                   $ 1,465  
Provision from income taxes                     1,148  
Interest income, net                     (284 )
Depreciation and amortization                     1,076  
EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ (876 )   $ 5,455     $ 995     $ (2,169 )     3,405  
Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges     435       994       523       (1,631 )     321  
Stock-based compensation expense     341       147       166       333       987  
Non-recurring severance and professional fees     105       28       124       493       750  
Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3)     338                         338  
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 343     $ 6,624     $ 1,808     $ (2,974 )   $ 5,801  
                     
For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022   Americas   Asia Pacific   Europe   Corporate   Total
Revenue, from external customers   $ 41,581     $ 91,042     $ 24,703     $     $ 157,326  
Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)   $ 39,437     $ 25,711     $ 11,898     $     $ 77,046  
Net income                   $ 7,067  
Provision for income taxes                     1,657  
Interest income, net                     (28 )
Depreciation and amortization                     1,017  
EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 5,515     $ 5,533     $ 977     $ (2,312 )     9,713  
Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges     475       919       325       (1,677 )     42  
Stock-based compensation expense     516       227       195       848       1,786  
Non-recurring severance and professional fees     183       37             171       391  
Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3)     2,031                         2,031  
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 8,720     $ 6,716     $ 1,497     $ (2,970 )   $ 13,963  
                     

(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
(3) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.


HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CONSTANT CURRENCY MEASURES
(in thousands) (unaudited)

The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company defines the term “constant currency” to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company’s management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the Company’s underlying business trends. The Company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.

  Three Months Ended
September 30,
    2023       2022  
  As   As   Currency   Constant
  reported   reported   translation   currency
Revenue:              
Americas $ 7,167     $ 12,555     $ (20 )   $ 12,535  
Asia Pacific   26,106       29,965       (1,133 )     28,832  
Europe   6,125       6,166       470       6,636  
Total $ 39,398     $ 48,686     $ (683 )   $ 48,003  
Adjusted net revenue (1)              
Americas $ 6,854     $ 11,926     $ (13 )   $ 11,913  
Asia Pacific   8,694       8,324       (295 )     8,029  
Europe   3,822       3,949       303       4,252  
Total $ 19,370     $ 24,199     $ (5 )   $ 24,194  
SG&A:(2)              
Americas $ 6,859     $ 11,088     $ (45 )   $ 11,043  
Asia Pacific   6,304       6,647       (243 )     6,404  
Europe   3,644       3,607       278       3,885  
Corporate   912       1,245             1,245  
Total $ 17,719     $ 22,587     $ (10 )   $ 22,577  
Operating income (loss):              
Americas $ (197 )   $ 617     $ (5 )   $ 612  
Asia Pacific   2,228       1,569       (48 )     1,521  
Europe   150       345       25       370  
Corporate   (904 )     (1,275 )           (1,275 )
Total $ 1,277     $ 1,256     $ (28 )   $ 1,228  
EBITDA (loss):              
Americas $ 20     $ 810     $ (6 )   $ 804  
Asia Pacific   1,890       1,244       (34 )     1,210  
Europe   (300 )     279       19       298  
Corporate   (363 )     (705 )           (705 )
Total $ 1,247     $ 1,628     $ (21 )   $ 1,607  

(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(2) SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.


HUDSON GLOBAL INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                 
    Adjusted     Diluted Shares     Per Diluted
For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2023   Net Income     Outstanding     Share (1)
Net income   $ 533       3,141     $ 0.17  
Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax)     109       3,141       0.04  
Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2)     113       3,141       0.04  
Adjusted net income (3)   $ 755       3,141     $ 0.24  


    Adjusted     Diluted Shares     Per Diluted
For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2022   Net Income     Outstanding     Share (1)
Net income   $ 955       3,150     $ 0.30  
Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax)     236       3,150       0.08  
Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2)     637       3,150       0.20  
Adjusted net income (3)   $ 1,828       3,150     $ 0.58  

(1) Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
(2) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of the Coit acquisition, including a promissory note for $1.35 million payable over three years, and $500k of the Company's common stock vesting over 30 months, as well as earn out payments. In addition, in 2022 represents compensation expense payable in the form of a CFO retention payment per the terms of the Karani acquisition.
(3) Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are Non-GAAP measures defined as reported net income or loss and reported net income or loss per diluted share before items such as acquisition-related costs and non-recurring severance and professional fees after tax that are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net income or loss and net income or loss per share and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Further, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


