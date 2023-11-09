Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,167 in the last 365 days.

CPS Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

  • Revenue of $92.1 million, compared to $90.3 million in the prior year period
  • Pretax income of $14.2 million
  • Net income of $10.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share
  • New contract purchases of $322.4 million

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $10.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. This compares to net income of $25.4 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $92.1 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 2.0%, compared to $90.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $77.9 million compared to $56.0 million for the 2022 period. Pretax income for the third quarter of 2023 was $14.2 million, compared to pretax income of $34.3 million in the third quarter of 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 total revenues were $260.0 million compared to $246.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of approximately $13.3 million, or 5.4%. Total expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $208.8 million, compared to $148.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Pretax income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $51.3 million, compared to $97.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $38.2 million compared to $71.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

During the third quarter of 2023, CPS purchased $322.4 million of new contracts compared to $318.4 million during the second quarter of 2023 and $468.2 million during the third quarter of 2022. The Company's receivables totaled $2.943 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase from $2.910 billion as of June 30, 2023 and $2.687 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Annualized net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2023 were 6.86% of the average portfolio as compared to 4.93% for the third quarter of 2022. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 13.31% of the total portfolio as of September 30, 2023, as compared to 10.85% as of September 30, 2022.

“Continued growth in both interest income and the loan portfolio were the book ends to our solid quarter,” said Charles E. Bradley, Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the economic headwinds, we remain cautiously optimistic as we continue to grow the loan portfolio and monitor the performance of existing loans while staying focused on cost efficiency.”

Conference Call

CPS announced that it will hold a conference call on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2023 operating results.

Those wishing to participate can pre-register for the conference call at the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BIea58c5c3c9184894b2f07b935bbe5826. Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the schedule start time. A replay will be available beginning two hours after conclusion of the call for 12 months via the Company’s website at https://ir.consumerportfolio.com/investor-relations.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding.  In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.

Investor Relations Contact

Danny Bharwani, Chief Financial Officer

949-753-6811

   
   
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations  
(In thousands, except per share data)  
(Unaudited)  
                         
    Three months ended     Nine months ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
      2023         2022         2023         2022    
Revenues:                        
Interest income   $ 83,261       $ 79,817       $ 245,960       $ 225,547    
Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value   6,000         8,183         6,000         15,283    
Other income     2,818         2,305         8,077         5,859    
      92,079         90,305         260,037         246,689    
Expenses:                        
Employee costs     21,812         20,671         64,991         63,414    
General and administrative     13,045         9,408         36,224         25,920    
Interest     37,889         23,483         106,354         58,654    
Provision for credit losses     (2,000 )       (6,000 )       (20,700 )       (23,400 )  
Other expenses     7,115         8,399         21,915         24,213    
      77,861         55,961         208,784         148,801    
Income before income taxes     14,218         34,344         51,253         97,888    
Income tax expense     3,839         8,931         13,097         26,040    
     Net income   $ 10,379       $ 25,413       $ 38,156       $ 71,848    
                         
Earnings per share:                        
     Basic   $ 0.49       $ 1.22       $ 1.83       $ 3.39    
     Diluted   $ 0.41       $ 0.95       $ 1.51       $ 2.61    
                         
                         
Number of shares used in computing earnings                        
   per share:                        
     Basic     21,154         20,911         20,815         21,166    
     Diluted     25,218         26,654         25,331         27,512    
                         
                         
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(In thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
                         
                         
    September 30,     December 31,                
      2023         2022                
Assets:                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 8,306       $ 13,490                
Restricted cash and equivalents     133,787         149,299                
Finance receivables measured at fair value     2,671,540         2,476,617                
                         
Finance receivables     38,493         92,304                
Allowance for finance credit losses     (4,228 )       (21,753 )              
Finance receivables, net     34,265         70,551                
                         
Deferred tax assets, net     5,763         10,177                
Other assets     27,187         32,634                
    $ 2,880,848       $ 2,752,768                
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:                        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 62,309       $ 55,421                
Warehouse lines of credit     240,384         285,328                
Residual interest financing     49,812         49,623                
Securitization trust debt     2,243,284         2,108,744                
Subordinated renewable notes     19,163         25,263                
      2,614,952         2,524,379                
                         
Shareholders' equity     265,896         228,389                
    $ 2,880,848       $ 2,752,768                
                         
                         
                         
Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions)                        
                         
                   
                   
    At and for the     At and for the  
    Three months ended     Nine months ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
      2023         2022         2023         2022    
                         
Contracts purchased   $ 322.42       $ 468.21       $ 1,055.96       $ 1,426.30    
Contracts securitized     312.68         440.00         1,045.42         1,200.00    
                         
Total portfolio balance (4)   $ 2,943.33       $ 2,687.31       $ 2,943.33       $ 2,687.31    
Average portfolio balance (4)     2,934.75         2,648.21         2,898.44         2,463.88    
                         
                         
Delinquencies (4)                        
31+ Days     11.74 %       9.72 %              
Repossession Inventory     1.57 %       1.13 %              
Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory     13.31 %       10.85 %              
                         
Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio (4)     6.86 %       4.93 %       6.12 %       4.04 %  
                         
Recovery rates (1)     37.8 %       51.1 %       41.1 %       55.9 %  
                         
    For the   For the
    Three months ended   Nine months ended
    September 30,   September 30,
      2023
     2022
   2023
     2022
      $(2)   % (3)     $(2)   % (3)     $(2)   % (3)     $(2)   % (3)
Interest income   $ 83.26   11.3 %   $ 79.82   12.1 %   $ 245.96   11.3 %   $ 225.55   12.2 %
Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value   6.00   0.8 %     8.18   1.2 %     6.00   0.3 %     15.28   0.8 %
Other income     2.82   0.4 %     2.31   0.3 %     8.08   0.4 %     5.86   0.3 %
Interest expense     (37.89 ) -5.2 %     (23.48 ) -3.5 %     (106.35 ) -4.9 %     (58.65 ) -3.2 %
Net interest margin     54.19   7.4 %     66.82   10.1 %     153.68   7.1 %     188.04   10.2 %
Provision for credit losses     2.00   0.3 %     6.00   0.9 %     20.70   1.0 %     23.40   1.3 %
Risk adjusted margin     56.19   7.7 %     72.82   11.0 %     174.38   8.0 %     211.44   11.4 %
Core operating expenses     (41.97 ) -5.7 %     (38.48 ) -5.8 %     (123.13 ) -5.7 %     (113.55 ) -6.1 %
Pre-tax income   $ 14.22   1.9 %   $ 34.34   5.2 %   $ 51.25   2.4 %   $ 97.89   5.3 %
                         
                         
                         
(1) Wholesale auction liquidation amounts (net of expenses) as a percentage of the account balance at the time of sale.      
(2) Numbers may not add due to rounding.                        
(3) Annualized percentage of the average portfolio balance. Percentages may not add due to rounding.        
(4) Excludes third party portfolios.                        
                         

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

CPS Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more