Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,151 in the last 365 days.

TerrAscend Reports Record Third Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Full Year 2023 Guidance

Net Revenue of $89.2 million, an increase of 34.7% year-over-year and 23.7% sequentially

Gross Profit margin of 53.6%, a 340-basis point sequential improvement from 50.2% in Q2 2023

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations1 of $24.2 million, an increase of 89% sequentially, representing a 27.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin1

Increased 2023 guidance for Net Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations1 to $320 million and $73 million versus previous guidance of at least $317 million and $63 million, representing 29% and 87% year-over-year growth, respectively

2023 guidance implies Q4 Net Revenue of $89 million and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations1 of $24 million

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars and are prepared under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), unless indicated otherwise.

The following financial measures are reported as results from continuing operations due to the discontinuation of the licensed producer business in Canada, which is reported as discontinued operations for all of 2022. All historical periods have been restated accordingly.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Net Revenue was $89.2 million, compared to $72.1 million in Q2 2023 and $66.2 million in Q3 2022, representing an increase of 23.7% sequentially and 34.7% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit Margin was 53.6%, compared to 50.2% in Q2 2023 and 47.0% in Q3 2022.
  • GAAP Net loss from continuing operations was $8.4 million, compared to $12.9 million in Q2 2023 and $300.6 million in Q3 2022.
  • EBITDA from continuing operations1 was $20.7 million, compared to $6.5 million in Q2 2023 and ($317.9) million in Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations1 was $24.2 million, compared to $12.8 million in Q2 2023 and $12.8 million in Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations1 was 27.1%, compared to 17.8% in Q2 2023 and 19.3% in Q3 2022.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations was $9.4 million compared to $1.8 million in Q2 2023 and $2.3 million in Q3 2022.
  • Free cash flow from continuing operations2 was $7.7 million compared to ($0.2) million in Q2 2023 and ($9.5) million in Q3 2022.

“We are pleased to deliver yet another record quarter, exceeding our internal forecasts across virtually all of our financial metrics. This is our 8th consecutive quarter of sequential Net Revenue growth and 5th consecutive quarter of positive Cash Flow from Continuing Operations,” stated Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. “Sequentially, revenue grew at an industry-leading rate of 23.7%, gross margin expanded 340-basis points to 53.6% and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations grew 89%. Our free cash flow generation was driven by the conversion to adult-use in Maryland, increased market share in New Jersey, margin expansion in Michigan, and a return to retail and wholesale growth in Pennsylvania. This momentum gives us visibility and confidence to raise our full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations guidance to $320 million and $73 million, respectively. We now have the right team, high-performing assets, strong operating results and cash flow, and a wide-open map to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead. While the industry continues to be under pressure, we are seeing compelling opportunities to enter additional geographies and believe that now is the time to expand the company’s strategy from ‘deep, not wide’ to ‘deep and wide’, but only on our terms.”

Third Quarter 2023 Business and Operational Highlights

  • 8th consecutive quarter of sequential Net Revenue growth and 5th consecutive quarter of positive Cash Flow from Continuing Operations.
  • Improved to #2 position in New Jersey, with 18.6% market share, and is closing in on the #1 position of 18.8%, according to BDSA for September 2023.
  • Commenced adult-use sales in Maryland with four retail dispensaries and a state-of-the-art cultivation facility.
  • Launched Wana brand into the Maryland market.
  • Improved gross margin in Michigan by 800-basis points sequentially to 36% in Q3 and exited the quarter at 40% in September.
  • Returned to retail and wholesale growth in Pennsylvania both year-over-year and sequentially.
  • Commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol ‘TSND’ on July 4, 2023.

Subsequent Events

  • Played an instrumental role in the recently filed David Boies lawsuit against U.S. Attorney General, seeking equal treatment for cannabis businesses.
  • Awarded Maryland “best retail expansion strategy” by Benzinga.

Financial Summary Q3 2023 and Comparative Periods
All figures are reported for the Canadian business recorded as discontinued operations.

           
(in millions of U.S. Dollars) Q3 2023   Q2 2023   Q3 2022
Revenue, net   89.2       72.1       66.2  
Quarter-over-Quarter increase   23.7 %     3.9 %     3.4 %
Year-over-Year increase   34.7 %     12.7 %     43.6 %
           
Gross profit   47.8       36.2       31.1  
Gross profit margin   53.6 %     50.2 %     47.0 %
           
General & Administrative expense   29.3       30.5       27.4  
Share-based compensation expense (included in G&A expense above)   1.8       2.0       2.7  
G&A as a % of revenue, net   32.8 %     42.3 %     41.4 %
           
Net loss from continuing operations   (8.4 )     (12.9 )     (300.6 )
           
EBITDA from continuing operations   20.7       6.5       (317.9 )
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations   24.2       12.8       12.8  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations   27.1 %     17.8 %     19.3 %
           
Net Cash provided by (used in) operations- continuing operations   9.4       1.8       2.3  
           
Free cash flow   7.7       (0.2 )     (9.5 )

1 EBITDA from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations are non-GAAP measures defined in the section titled “Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” below and are reconciled to Net Income/(Loss) (for EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations) and Net Income/(Loss) Margin (for Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations), their closest respective GAAP measures, at the end of this release. The Company is not able, at this time, to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for full year 2023 to Net Income/(Loss) because of the unreasonable effort of estimating on a forward-looking basis certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations.  

2 Free cashflow is non-GAAP measures defined in the section titled “Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” below and are reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities, their closest respective GAAP measures, at the end of this release.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results 
Net revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $89.2 million as compared to $72.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $66.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, representing 23.7% growth sequentially and 34.7% growth year-over-year. The sequential growth was driven primarily by adult use implementation and three acquisitions in Maryland, combined with an increase in wholesale sales in New Jersey and an increase in retail and wholesale sales in Pennsylvania. The year-over-year growth was broad based and driven by adult use implementation and acquisitions in Maryland, retail and wholesale sales growth in New Jersey, retail and wholesale sales growth in Pennsylvania, and wholesale sales growth in Michigan.  

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 53.6% as compared to 50.2% in the second quarter of 2023 and 47.0% in the third quarter of 2022. The 340-basis point sequential improvement was driven by improvements in efficiencies, costs, and yields across Michigan, Maryland and Pennsylvania. The 660-basis point improvement year over year was a result of lower costs, increased yields, improved utilization, and other efficiencies across Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Michigan.

General & Administrative (G&A) expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $29.3 million as compared to $30.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $27.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. G&A expenses as a percent of revenue, net declined to 32.8% in the third quarter of 2023 from 42.3% in the second quarter of 2023 and compared to 41.4% in the third quarter of 2022. The declines as a percentage of revenue sequentially and year-over-year were driven by minimal spending increases combined with material revenue growth. G&A expenses as a percent of revenue, excluding stock based compensation, were 30.8% for the third quarter.

Net loss from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2023 was $8.4 million compared to $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $300.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. The improvement sequentially was driven by higher revenue and gross margin. Net loss from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2022 included a non-cash impairment of goodwill and intangibles of $331 million.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $24.2 million, representing a 27.1% margin, compared to $12.8 million, or a 17.8% margin in the second quarter of 2023 and $12.8 million, or a 19.3% margin in the third quarter of 2022. The significant sequential and year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations was driven by improvement in gross margin and operating expense leverage.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, were $28.5 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $34.5 million as of June 30, 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations was $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, representing the fifth consecutive quarter of positive cashflow from continuing operations. Capital expenditure spending was $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily relating to investments in automation. Free cashflow2 was $7.7 million for the quarter. During the quarter, payments were made related to $5.7 million of debt paydown, a $3.8 million success fee in New Jersey, and $3.0 million for dispensary acquisitions in Maryland. No cash income tax payments were made during the quarter.

As of November 8, 2023, there were 363 million shares outstanding, including 287 million common shares, 13 million preferred shares as converted, and 63 million exchangeable non-voting shares as well as 2 million RSUs. Additionally, there are 51 million warrants and options at a weighted average price of $4.22. 

Outlook for 2023
The Company is raising its outlook for Net Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for 2023 to $320 million and $73 million, respectively, representing year-over-year growth of 29% in Net Revenue and 87% in Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, respectively.   The full year 2023 increase in guidance implies 2023 fourth quarter Net Revenue of $89 million and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations1 of $24 million.

Conference Call
TerrAscend will host a conference call today, November 9, 2023, to discuss these results. Jason Wild, Executive Chairman, Ziad Ghanem, Chief Executive Officer, and Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call starting at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

   
Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/GRqyemrLJ42
Dial-in Number: 1-888-664-6392
Replay:



 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Thursday, November 23, 2023
Replay Entry Code: 997619#

Financial results and analyses are available on the Company’s website (www.terrascend.com) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About TerrAscend
TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada through TerrAscend Canada Inc. (“TerrAscend”). TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium, Gage and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States
Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend’s operations and financial performance.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits. Examples of forward-looking information contained in this press release include statements regarding the expectations of the Company’s future financial and operational performance, including the impacts of the listing on the TSX Listing; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States; and the risk factors set out in the Company’s most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 16, 2023, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on May 4, 2023 and its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to reporting the financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures used by management do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that certain investors and analysts use these measures to measure a company’s ability to meet other payment obligations or as a common measurement to value companies in the cannabis industry, and the Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations as EBITDA from continuing operations adjusted for certain material non-cash items such as inventory write downs outside of the normal course of operations, share based compensation expense, impairment charges taken on goodwill, intangible assets and property and equipment, the gain or loss recognized on the revaluation of our contingent consideration liabilities, the gain or loss recognized on the remeasurement of the fair value of the U.S denominated preferred share warrants and other warrants liabilities, one time fees incurred in connection with our acquisitions and certain other adjustments management believes are not reflective of the ongoing operations and performance. The Company calculates Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations as presented in the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, less capital expenditures. Such information is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes this definition is a useful measure to assess the performance of the Company as it provides more meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of the Company’s underlying business performance and other one-time or non-recurring expenses.

The Company is not able, at this time, to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for full year 2023 to net income/(loss) because of the unreasonable effort of estimating on a forward-looking basis certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, including, for example, certain material non-cash items such as inventory write downs outside of the normal course of operations, share based compensation expense, impairment charges taken on goodwill, intangible assets and property and equipment, the gain or loss recognized on the revaluation of our contingent consideration liabilities, one-time write off of accounts receivable related to one customer that was deemed uncollectible, loan modification fees related to the modification of debt, the gain recognized on the extinguishment of debt, the gain or loss recognized on the remeasurement of the fair value of the U.S denominated preferred share warrants, one time fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and certain other adjustments management believes are not reflective of the ongoing operations and performance], the effect of which may be significant. The outlook for full year 2023 provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding “Forward-Looking Information” above.

For more information regarding TerrAscend: 
Keith Stauffer
Chief Financial Officer
ir@terrascend.com
717-610-4165

Briana Chester
MATTIO Communications
424-465-4419
terrascend@mattio.com



TerrAscend Corp.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

    At     At  
    September 30, 2023     December 31, 2022  
Assets            
Current Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents 25,410     $ 26,158  
Restricted cash   606       605  
Accounts receivable, net   15,004       22,443  
Investments   1,917       3,595  
Inventory   57,403       46,335  
Assets held for sale         17,349  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   6,443       4,937  
Current assets from discontinued operations   431       571  
    107,214       121,993  
Non-Current Assets            
Restricted cash, non-current   2,500        
Property and equipment, net   199,398       215,812  
Deposits   426       837  
Operating lease right of use assets   44,497       29,451  
Intangible assets, net   274,172       239,704  
Goodwill   105,615       90,328  
Other non-current assets   844       3,462  
    627,452       579,594  
Total Assets $
 734,666     $ 701,587  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
Current Liabilities            
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 51,032     $ 44,286  
Deferred revenue   4,084       2,935  
Loans payable, current   21,832       48,335  
Contingent consideration payable, current   4,434       5,184  
Operating lease liability, current   2,363       1,857  
Lease obligations under finance leases, current   2,006       521  
Corporate income tax payable   58,707       23,077  
Other current liabilities   798       2,599  
Current liabilities from discontinued operations   1,124       9,111  
    146,380       137,905  
Non-Current Liabilities            
Loans payable, non-current   181,822       145,852  
Operating lease liability, non-current   46,437       31,545  
Lease obligations under finance leases, non-current   571       6,713  
Derivative liability   7,916       711  
Convertible debt   7,062        
Deferred income tax liability   38,253       30,700  
Contingent consideration payable, non-current   2,012       -  
Financing obligations   893       11,198  
Other long term liabilities   18,538       15,792  
    303,504       242,511  
Total Liabilities   449,884       380,416  
Commitments and Contingencies            
Shareholders' Equity            
Share Capital            
Series A, convertible preferred stock, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 12,350 and 12,608 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively          
Series B, convertible preferred stock, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 600 and 600 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively          
Series C, convertible preferred stock, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; nil and nil shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively          
Series D, convertible preferred stock, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; nil and nil shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively          
Proportionate voting shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; nil and nil shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively          
Exchangeable shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 63,492,038 and 76,996,538 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively          
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 287,270,514 and 259,624,531 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively          
Additional paid in capital   944,670       934,972  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,610       2,085  
Accumulated deficit   (662,075 )     (618,260 )
Non-controlling interest   577       2,374  
Total Shareholders' Equity   284,782       321,171  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $  734,666     $ 701,587  



TerrAscend Corp.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

  For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended  
  September 30, 2023     September 30, 2022     September 30, 2023     September 30, 2022  
Revenue $ 89,621     $ 66,567     $ 231,778     $ 179,848  
Excise and cultivation tax   (381 )     (324 )     (1,016 )     (1,060 )
Revenue, net   89,240       66,243       230,762       178,788  
                       
Cost of Sales   41,435       35,112       112,831       108,082  
                       
Gross profit   47,805       31,131       117,931       70,706  
                       
Operating expenses:                      
General and administrative   29,299       27,404       87,505       81,753  
Amortization and depreciation   2,664       2,600       6,935       7,356  
Impairment of intangible assets         152,928             152,928  
Impairment of goodwill         178,314             178,314  
Impairment of property and equipment               345        
Total operating expenses   31,963       361,246       94,785       420,351  
                       
Income (loss) from operations   15,842       (330,115 )     23,146       (349,645 )
Other (income) expense                      
(Gain) loss from revaluation of contingent consideration   (645 )     36       (645 )     189  
Loss (gain) on fair value of warrants and purchase option derivative assets   3,217       (5,497 )     2,564       (58,555 )
Gain on disposal of fixed assets   (1,879 )           (1,879 )      
Finance and other expenses   10,083       9,245       28,341       29,563  
Transaction and restructuring costs         343       392       1,585  
Unrealized and realized foreign exchange (gain) loss   (43 )     583       (175 )     624  
Unrealized and realized loss (gain) on investments   5       (231 )     2,365       3  
Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for (benefit from) income taxes   5,104       (334,594 )     (7,817 )     (323,054 )
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   13,543       (34,033 )     32,655       (25,602 )
Net loss from continuing operations $ (8,439 )   $ (300,561 )   $ (40,472 )   $ (297,452 )
                       
Discontinued operations:                      
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax $ (232 )   $ (10,424 )   $ (4,444 )   $ (15,377 )
Net loss $ (8,671 )   $ (310,985 )   $ (44,916 )   $ (312,829 )
                       
Foreign currency translation   (280 )     (2,758 )     475       1,129  
Comprehensive loss $ (8,391 )   $ (308,227 )   $ (45,391 )   $ (313,958 )
                       
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to:                      
Common and proportionate Shareholders of the Company $ (10,601 )   $ (302,788 )   $ (46,963 )   $ (300,975 )
Non-controlling interests $ 2,162     $ 2,227     $ 6,491     $ 3,523  
                       
Comprehensive loss from continuing operations attributable to:                      
Common and proportionate Shareholders of the Company $ (10,553 )   $ (310,454 )   $ (51,882 )   $ (317,481 )
Non-controlling interests $ 2,162     $ 2,227     $ 6,491     $ 3,523  
                       
Net loss per share                      
Net loss per share - basic:                      
Continuing operations $ (0.04 )   $ (1.19 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (1.26 )
Discontinued operations       $ (0.04 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.06 )
Net loss per share - basic $ (0.04 )   $ (1.23 )   $ (0.19 )   $ (1.32 )
Weighted average number of outstanding common and proportionate voting shares   287,072,972       254,355,792       276,562,869       239,567,866  
                       
Net loss per share - diluted:                      
Continuing operations $ (0.04 )   $ (1.19 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (1.26 )
Discontinued operations       $ (0.04 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.06 )
Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.04 )   $ (1.23 )   $ (0.19 )   $ (1.32 )
Weighted average number of outstanding common and proportionate voting shares, assuming dilution   287,072,972       254,355,792       276,562,869       239,567,866  



TerrAscend Corp.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

  For the Nine Months Ended  
  September 30, 2023     September 30, 2022  
Operating activities          
Net loss from continuing operations $ (40,472 )   $ (297,452 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities          
Non-cash adjustments of inventory   728       8,401  
Accretion expense   7,497       5,676  
Depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of intangible assets   15,179       17,578  
Amortization of operating right-of-use assets   1,630       1,513  
Share-based compensation   5,469       10,524  
Deferred income tax expense   1,099       (44,266 )
Loss (gain) on fair value of warrants and purchase option derivative   2,564       (58,555 )
(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets   (1,534 )     848  
(Gain) loss from revaluation of contingent consideration   (645 )     189  
Impairment of intangible assets         152,928  
Impairment of goodwill         178,314  
Release of indemnification asset         3,973  
Unrealized and realized foreign exchange (gain) loss   (175 )     624  
Unrealized and realized loss on investments   2,365       3  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities          
Receivables   (5,224 )     2,769  
Inventory   (10,750 )     (1,104 )
Prepaid expense and other current assets   (808 )     611  
Deposits   411       2,340  
Other assets   718       (1,522 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and other payables   7,395       (11,706 )
Operating lease liability   (1,566 )     (889 )
Other liability   1,542       (9,627 )
Contingent consideration payable         (410 )
Corporate income tax payable   35,140       9,451  
Deferred revenue   1,149       427  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities- continuing operations   21,712       (29,362 )
Net cash used in operating activities- discontinued operations   (3,660 )     (4,069 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   18,052       (33,431 )
           
Investing activities          
Investment in property and equipment   (6,224 )     (24,280 )
Investment in intangible assets   (262 )     (1,330 )
Principal payments received on lease receivable         394  
Receipt of convertible debenture payment   738        
Deposits for property and equipment         (1,455 )
Deposits for business acquisition         (852 )
Success fees related to Alternative Treatment Center license   (3,750 )      
Payment for land contracts   (1,047 )     (888 )
Cash portion of consideration (received) paid in acquisitions, net of cash of acquired   (17,032 )     16,227  
Net cash used in investing activities- continuing operations   (27,577 )     (12,184 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities- discontinued operations   14,285       (398 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (13,292 )     (12,582 )
           
Financing activities          
Transfer of Employee Retention Credit   12,677        
Proceeds from loan payable, net of transaction costs   23,869        
Proceeds from options and warrants exercised   81       24,158  
Loan principal paid   (46,029 )     (6,088 )
Loan amendment fee paid and prepayment premium paid   (1,178 )     (2,309 )
Cash distributions to partners   (6,966 )     (1,436 )
Capital contributions paid to non-controlling interests         (1,237 )
Payments of contingent consideration         (6,630 )
Proceeds from private placement, net of share issuance costs   21,260        
Payments made for financing obligations and finance lease   (1,158 )     (921 )
Net cash provided by financing activities- continuing operations   2,556       5,537  
Net cash used in financing activities- discontinued operations   (5,539 )      
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (2,983 )     5,537  
           
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period   1,777       (40,476 )
Net effects of foreign exchange   (24 )     (3,847 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period   26,763       79,642  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 28,516     $ 35,319  
           
Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows          
Income taxes (refund received) paid $ (4,582 )   $ 9,213  
Interest paid $ 16,683     $ 20,643  
Lease termination fee paid $ 217     $ 3,300  
Non-cash transactions          
Equity and warrant liability issued as consideration for acquisition $ 8,600     $ 337,739  
Warrant issued as consideration for services $ 1,000     $  
Promissory note issued as consideration for acquisitions $ 11,689     $ 10,000  
Shares issued for legal and liability settlement $ 794     $ 264  
Accrued capital purchases $ 936     $ 12,118  

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.


TerrAscend Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for percentages)(unaudited)

GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

  For the three months ended
  September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Revenue, net   89,240       72,124       66,243  
           
Net loss $ (8,671 )   $ (13,476 )   $ (310,985 )
Net loss margin %   -9.7 %     -18.7 %     -469.5 %
           
Loss from discontinued operations   232       621       10,424  
Loss from continuing operations   (8,439 )     (12,855 )     (300,561 )
           
Add (deduct) the impact of:          
Provision for income taxes   13,543       6,448       (34,033 )
Finance expenses   10,203       7,963       10,347  
Amortization and depreciation   5,417       4,991       6,560  
EBITDA from continuing operations   20,724       6,547       (317,687 )
Add (deduct) the impact of:          
Relief of fair value upon acquisition               415  
Share-based compensation   1,775       1,981       2,705  
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets               331,242  
(Gain) Loss from revaluation of contingent consideration   (645 )           36  
Other one-time items   998       2,932       1,311  
Loss (gain) on fair value of warrants and purchase option derivative asset   3,217       (215 )     (5,497 )
Impairment of property and equipment         10       (81 )
Gain on disposal of fixed assets   (1,879 )            
Unrealized and realized loss (gain) on investments   5       1,661       (231 )
Unrealized and realized foreign exchange (gain) loss   (43 )     (101 )     583  
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 24,152     $ 12,815     $ 12,796  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations   27.1 %     17.8 %     19.3 %


GAAP to Free Cash Flow

  For the three months ended
  September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Net cash provided by operating activities- continuing operations   9,428       1,830       2,300  
           
Capital expenditure   (1,720 )     (2,007 )     (11,780 )
Free cash flow   7,708       (177 )     (9,480 )

Primary Logo

You just read:

TerrAscend Reports Record Third Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Full Year 2023 Guidance

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more