TopBuild to Participate in Fireside Chat at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Wednesday, November 15 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, announced that Rob Kuhns, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a live fireside chat at Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 15 at 1:00 p.m. Central time.

The 45-minute presentation will be webcast. To listen to the live webcast select the link below or go to TopBuild’s website at www.topbuild.com. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the presentation ends.

https://wsw.com/webcast/stph34/bld/1654380 [wsw.com]

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 240 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 170 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801


