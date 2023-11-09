Submit Release
Province Introduces Film Content Information Act

CANADA, November 9 - Released on November 9, 2023

Proposed Act Builds on Saskatchewan Film Industry Momentum and Reflects Today's Digital Marketplace

The Government of Saskatchewan is introducing The Film Content Information Act, which will establish a new system to inform Saskatchewan consumers about film content. The Act will modernize film classification, remove cumbersome and expensive requirements for cinema operators, and ensure that Saskatchewan filmgoers can continue to make informed viewing choices.

"Currently, in Canada, films have to be classified by up to seven different bodies, each typically requiring a fee, which imposes a significant burden on cinema operators big and small," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "The proposed bill will reduce red tape and costs while ensuring that consumers continue to be provided with clear, comprehensive film content information."

The current cost for Saskatchewan film operators and industry participants to classify and exhibit a film can be as high as $440 per film. This Act will remove that fee, resulting in savings to operators of about $65,000 per year. The proposed Act, which replaces The Film and Video Classification Act, 2016, will also establish a more modern, efficient regulatory framework that reflects today's digital marketplace and better aligns with consumer behaviour.

"This marks a significant and well-timed improvement for both the film industry and the public," Movie Theatre Association of Canada Executive Director Nuria Bronfman said. "We are pleased to have collaborated with the province and the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority on this crucial matter, offering our insights as industry stakeholders. We look forward to further collaboration in the future."

The legislation and accompanying regulations will still require that film exhibitors provide detailed information on a film's content to the public, such as the age of the intended audience, nudity/sexual activity, adult themes, violence, coarse/obscene language, and substance use. Adult sex films will continue to have an age-based classification rating.

