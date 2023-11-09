The Metals Company Provides Third Quarter 2023 Corporate Update

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or “the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, today provided a corporate update and financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023.



Q3 2023 Financial Highlights

Net loss of $12.5 million and net loss per share of $0.04 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023

Total cash of approximately $22.5 million at September 30, 2023

Total liquidity of approximately $56 million at September 30, 2023 inclusive of existing cash, $9 million expected additional closings from ERAS Capital LLC in the previously announced Registered Direct Offering, and the undrawn $25 million unsecured credit facility from an affiliate of Allseas Group SA



Gerard Barron, TMC Chairman and CEO, commented: “We are laser-focused on putting together the best possible application to allow us to move from exploration to exploitation phase on our NORI-D contract area, and we remain focused on targeting commercial production as early as Q4 2025. To this end, the pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) and Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) are currently taking most of TMC's resources and attention.

For the offshore segment of the PFS, together with our strategic partner Allseas, we have gone through several mine planning iterations and design reviews of the Project Zero nodule collection and transport system with expected capacity to handle 3 million wet tonnes of nodules per year. The offshore EIS process is generating very encouraging insights based on last year's nodule collection test which are informing our designs and plans. We have also started sharing these insights with stakeholders at ISA events and, importantly, we are now in a position to meaningfully engage with the ocean conservation community—an invitation I extended through my open letter earlier this month. To further strengthen our EIS, we are planning to conduct an additional offshore campaign to revisit the collector test site 12 months after completion of the initial collector tests. To support our operations, including this additional campaign, in August 2023 we announced a Registered Direct Offering of common shares and accompanying Class A warrants at $2 per share, with anticipated gross proceeds to TMC of approximately $24.9 million.

For the onshore segment of the PFS, we have made real progress in Japan where Pacific Metals Co Ltd (PAMCO) has done considerable work and validated that seafloor nodules can be tolled through their facility producing intermediate products that align with our specifications. Therefore, we believe all of the pieces are starting to come together—albeit we still have a few more quarters’ worth of hard work ahead of us to deliver an application for an exploitation contract of which we can all be proud.”

Operational Highlights

NORI Researchers to Revisit Site of Last Year’s Nodule Collection System Test: In November 2023, TMC and its subsidiary Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. (NORI) provided further details on a previously announced offshore campaign to assess seafloor ecosystem function in NORI Area D a year after its pilot collection system trials. Marine scientists will conduct an array of studies to collect further environmental data on ecosystem recovery and functioning in the area of the pilot nodule collection system test as well as in areas adjacent to and at various distances from the collector tracks, which are expected to increase the quality of NORI’s application for an exploitation contract expected to be lodged following the July 2024 session of the International Seabed Authority (ISA).

TMC Releases Second Annual Impact Report: In October 2023, TMC published its 2022 Impact Report, which provides an update on key milestones achieved in its assessment of the environmental and social impacts of seafloor nodule collection and those impacts relative to land-based alternatives, and the efforts TMC is undertaking to eliminate or reduce such impacts. As part of the Impact Report, TMC also introduced its Sustainability Approach highlighting its thought processes about how TMC intends to fully align its activities to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

TMC Provides a Closing Update on Registered Direct Offering: In August 2023, TMC entered into a securities purchase agreement for a Registered Direct Offering of up to 12,461,540 of its common shares and Class A warrants to purchase up to 6,230,770 common shares for expected gross proceeds of $24.9 million, the majority of which has already been received. We expect that two additional closings will occur on or before November 30, 2023 and January 31, 2024 for approximately $2.5 million and $6.5 million, respectively, from ERAS Capital LLC. Each common share and the accompanying Class A Warrant to purchase 0.5 of a common share were sold at a price of $2.00. The exercise price of the Class A warrants is $3.00 with a mandatory warrant exercise provision if the 30-day volume weighted-average price (VWAP) of TMC’s common stock exceeds $6.50.

Next Phase of Adaptive Management System Development Announced: Following the delivery of a prototype Digital Twin from Kongsberg Digital in 2022 and its deployment during the collector tests in the same year, TMC announced in September 2023 that it had entered into the next phase of its relationship with Kongsberg Digital to further develop the Digital Twin which will integrate multiple data streams from TMC’s future production system and is designed to enable 3D visualization of its deep-sea operating environment, providing ‘eyes and ears’ to the regulator and stakeholders. The Digital Twin is a core component of TMC’s broader Adaptive Management System (AMS) which is designed to utilise AI and hybrid machine learning capabilities of the Digital Twin with expert analysis to ensure operations remain within environmental impact thresholds, a system with potential applications for resource operations at sea and on land.



Industry Update

International Seabed Authority: From October 30 to November 8, 2023, Part III of the ISA’s 28 th Session took place in Kingston, Jamaica, where the Council moved the regulations into their next phase of negotiation. Additional formal sessions will be held in March 2024 and July 2024 alongside informal intersessional working groups.

Letter from US House Leaders from Texas in Support of Funding for TMC Feasibility Study: In November 2023, TMC welcomed a letter from Members of the US House of Representatives from Texas to the Department of Defense in support of funding a bankable feasibility study for a nodule processing plant along the Texas Gulf Coast. The letter recognizes such a plant represents an investment in US national security, domestic economy, and production of clean energy materials. Given the concentration of robust marine, energy and chemicals industries concentrated along the Texas Gulf Coast, the region could be well-suited to support TMC’s Project One facility requirements but does not change TMC’s capital-light approach to initial production using existing processing facilities in Asia.

Financial Results Overview

At September 30, 2023, TMC held cash of $22.5 million and held no debt. We believe that our cash on hand, the remaining expected net proceeds from the Registered Direct Offering and borrowing availability under our recently amended and extended credit facility with an affiliate of Allseas will be sufficient to meet our working capital and capital expenditure commitments for at least the next twelve months from today.

TMC reported net loss of approximately $12.5 million, or $0.04 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to net loss of $27.9 million, or $0.12 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Exploration and evaluation expenses during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were $7.9 million compared to $22.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a significant decrease in 2023 as the prior year included active work on the collector test which was completed in November 2022, partially offset by increased spending on prefeasibility studies and engineering work which commenced in the fourth quarter of 2022. General and administrative expenses were $4.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to $5.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, reflecting lower share-based compensation in the 2023 period, as options with specific market capitalization vesting conditions were fully amortized in 2022, partially offset by higher spending on consulting and advisory work.

About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic

nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the global energy transition with the least

possible negative impacts on planet and people and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metals commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga. More information is available at www.metals.co.

TMC the metals company Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of US Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS As at

September 30,

2023 As at

December 31,

2022

Current Cash $ 22,548 $ 46,842 Receivables and prepayments 5,325 2,760 27,873 49,602 Non-current Exploration contracts 42,900 43,150 Equipment 2,078 2,025 Right-of-use asset 6,198 - Investment 8,525 - 59,701 45,175 TOTAL ASSETS $ 87,574 $ 94,777 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 19,344 41,614 19,344 41,614 Non-current Deferred tax liability 10,675 10,675 Warrants liability 2,197 983 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 32,216 $ 53,272 EQUITY Common shares (unlimited shares, no par value – issued: 305,129,856 (December 31, 2022 – 266,812,131)) 434,099 332,882 Special Shares - - Additional paid in capital 124,168 184,960 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,216 ) (1,216 ) Deficit (501,693 ) (475,121 ) TOTAL EQUITY 55,358 41,505 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 87,574 $ 94,777





TMC the metals company Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands of US Dollars, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022



2023 2022



Operating expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses $ 7,905 $ 22,663 $ 23,172 $ 40,340 General and administrative expenses 4,613 5,944 15,958 22,502 Operating loss 12,518 28,607 39,130 62,842 Other items Equity-accounted investment loss 119 - 475 - Gain on disposition of asset - - (13,750 ) - Change in fair value of warrants liability (117 ) (350 ) 1,214 (892 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 14 (11 ) 66 (11 ) Interest income (319 ) (352 ) (1,092 ) (544 ) Fees and interest on credit facility 252 - 529 - Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ 12,467 $ 27,894 $ 26,572 $ 61,395 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.27 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 294,636,496 239,740,984 282,745,892 231,028,587





TMC the metals company Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of US Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2023

Common Shares Special Shares Additional Paid in Capital Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Deficit Total Shares Amount June 30, 2023 281,136,415 $ 345,775 $ - $ 188,722 $ (1,216 ) $ (489,226 ) $ 44,055 Exercise of stock options 120,000 144 - (67 ) - - 77 Exercise of warrant by Allseas 11,578,620 70,016 - (69,900 ) - - 116 Shares issued to Allseas 4,150,000 6,516 - - - - 6,516 Conversion of restricted share units, net of shares withheld for taxes 183,281 299 - (299 ) - - - Issuance of shares and warrants under Registered Direct Offering, net of expenses 7,961,540 11,349 - 3,179 - - 14,528 Share-based compensation - - - 2,533 - - 2,533 Net loss for the period - - - - - (12,467 ) (12,467 ) September 30, 2023 305,129,856 $ 434,099 $ - $ 124,168 $ (1,216 ) $ (501,693 ) $ 55,358





Common Shares Special Shares Additional Paid in Capital Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Deficit Total Three months ended September 30, 2022 Shares Amount June 30, 2022 227,158,455 $ 299,056 $ - $ 113,487 $ (1,216 ) $ (337,658 ) $ 73,669 Exercise of stock options 100,000 120 - (56 ) - - 64 Conversion of restricted share units, net of shares withheld for taxes 5,354 67 - (67 ) - - - Issuance of shares under PIPE financing - net of expenses 38,266,180 29,668 - - - - 29,668 Share-based compensation - - - 3,553 - - 3,553 Net loss for the period - - - - - (27,894 ) (27,894 ) September 30, 2022 265,529,989 $ 328,911 $ - $ 116,917 $ (1,216 ) $ (365,552 ) $ 79,060





TMC the metals company Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of US Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, 2023

Common Shares Special Shares

Additional Paid in Capital

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

Deficit

Total

Shares Amount December 31, 2022 266,812,131 $ 332,882 $ - $ 184,960 $ (1,216 ) $ (475,121 ) $ 41,505 Exercise of stock options 120,000 144 - (67 ) - - 77 Exercise of warrant by Allseas 11,578,620 70,016 - (69,900 ) - - 116 Shares issued to Allseas 15,000,000 15,910 - - - - 15,910 Conversion of restricted share units, net of shares withheld for taxes 3,573,993 3,704 - (3,674 ) - - 30 Issuance of shares and warrants under Registered Direct Offering, net of expenses 7,961,540 11,349 - 3,179 - - 14,528 Share purchase under Employee Share Purchase Plan 83,572 94 - (45 ) - - 49 Expenses settled with share-based payments - - - 2,875 - - 2,875 Share-based compensation - - - 6,840 - - 6,840 Net loss for the period - - - - - (26,572 ) (26,572 ) September 30, 2023 305,129,856 $ 434,099 $ - $ 124,168 $ (1,216 ) $ (501,693 ) $ 55,358 Nine months ended September 30, 2022



Common Shares Special Shares



Additional Paid in Capital



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



Deficit



Total



Shares Amount December 31, 2021 225,432,493 $ 296,051 $ - $ 102,073 $ (1,216 ) $ (304,157 ) $ 92,751 Exercise of stock options 118,461 142 - (66 ) - - 76 Conversion of restricted share units, net of shares withheld for taxes 1,670,429 2,984 - (3,062 ) - - (78 ) Issuance of shares under PIPE financing - net of expenses 38,266,180 29,668 - - - - 29,668 Share purchase under Employee Share Purchase Plan 42,426 66 - (10 ) - - 56 Share-based compensation - - - 17,982 - - 17,982 Net loss for the period - - - - - (61,395 ) (61,395 ) September 30, 2022 265,529,989 $ 328,911 $ - 116,917 $ (1,216 ) $ (365,552 ) $ 79,060



