Westrock Coffee Company Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Scott T. Ford, CEO and Co-founder stated, “Our third quarter performance was a mix of positives and negatives, the most important, unfortunately, being the rapid fall off in volume demand for our traditional roast and ground coffee products during the early part of the quarter, which drove weaker than projected Adjusted EBITDA results for the period. While hot coffee volumes have since stabilized and we continue to see great progress in monetizing our flavors, extracts and ingredients and single serve product portfolios, the negative impact of July and August in hot coffee was too much for the other parts of our business to overcome in the quarter. This will be less true next summer as our new extract and ready-to-drink facility in Conway, Arkansas is on schedule to begin production in the second quarter of 2024.”

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Consolidated net sales were $219.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $10.7 million, or 4.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $35.1 million and included $1.8 million of out-of-period charges and $1.2 million of non-cash mark-to-market losses, compared to consolidated gross profit of $41.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, which included $0.5 million of non-cash mark-to-market losses.
  • Net income for the period was $16.6 million, compared to a net loss of $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The $16.6 million net income for the third quarter of 2023 included $3.1 million of acquisition, restructuring and integration expense, $3.0 million of start-up costs related to our Conway, AR extract and ready-to-drink facility, and $25.1 million of non-cash gains from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities. Net loss of $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 included $4.0 million of acquisition, restructuring and integration expense and $5.2 million of non-cash expense from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $6.3 million, compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Beverage Solutions segment contributed $176.8 million of net sales and $9.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $173.5 million and $15.9 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022.
  • SS&T segment, net of intersegment revenues, contributed $42.8 million of net sales and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $56.8 million and $2.0 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022.

2023 Outlook

The Company expects its 2023 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA to fall below its previously issued guidance range of flat to 10% over 2022. The Company will provide further details on its outlook on its third quarter conference call.

The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact such figure are uncertain or outside the Company’s control and cannot be reasonably predicted. Such items include the impacts of non-cash gains or losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments of derivatives and the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, among others.

Conference Call Details

Westrock Coffee will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss this release. To participate in the live earnings call and question and answer session, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4fa3f978f6c641cc967a237a95250f87 and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.westrockcoffee.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded and will be available for a minimum of 14 days.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States, providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended from time to time. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2023 financial outlook, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements about the timing and benefits of the build-out, and our ability to sell or commit the capacity prior to commencement of commercial production, of the Company's Conway, Arkansas extract and ready-to-drink facility, the plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions of Westrock Coffee, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on information available to Westrock Coffee as of the date hereof and Westrock Coffee is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform these statements to actual results. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of the management of Westrock Coffee as of the date hereof and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and should not be relied on by an investor, or others, as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Westrock Coffee. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Westrock Coffee; risks related to the rollout of Westrock Coffee's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Westrock Coffee's business; the ability of Westrock Coffee to issue equity or equity-linked securities or obtain debt financing in the future; the risk that Westrock Coffee fails to fully realize the potential benefits of acquisitions or has difficulty successfully integrating acquired companies; the availability of equipment and the timely performance by suppliers involved with the build-out of the Conway, Arkansas facility; the loss of significant customers or delays in bringing their products to market; and those factors discussed in Westrock Coffee’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 21, 2023, in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and other documents Westrock Coffee has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Westrock Coffee does not presently know, or that Westrock Coffee currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements reflect Westrock Coffee's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Westrock Coffee anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Westrock Coffee's assessments to change. However, while Westrock Coffee may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Westrock Coffee specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a representation of Westrock Coffee's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Media:

ICR for Westrock: Westrock@icrinc.com

Investor Relations:

ICR for Westrock: WestrockCoffeeIR@icrinc.com


Westrock Coffee Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

           
(Thousands, except par value)   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 44,407     $ 16,838  
Restricted cash     4,408       9,567  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,301 and $3,023, respectively     99,564       101,639  
Inventories     161,346       145,836  
Derivative assets     15,159       15,053  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     14,712       9,166  
Total current assets     339,596       298,099  
             
Property, plant and equipment, net     287,763       185,206  
Goodwill     116,353       113,999  
Intangible assets, net     125,062       130,886  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     14,496       11,090  
Other long-term assets     7,801       6,933  
Total Assets   $ 891,071     $ 746,213  
             
LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current maturities of long-term debt   $ 9,293     $ 11,504  
Short-term debt     53,045       42,905  
Accounts payable     62,393       116,675  
Supply chain finance program     67,466        
Derivative liabilities     5,098       7,592  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     24,855       37,459  
Total current liabilities     222,150       216,135  
             
Long-term debt, net     205,767       162,502  
Deferred income taxes     12,620       14,355  
Warrant liabilities     36,175       55,521  
Other long-term liabilities     13,879       11,035  
Total liabilities     490,591       459,548  
             
Commitments and contingencies            
             
Series A Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 24,000 shares authorized, 23,512 shares and 23,588 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, $11.50 liquidation value     274,303       274,936  
             
Shareholders' Equity            
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 26,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 88,039 shares and 75,020 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     880       750  
Additional paid-in-capital     469,167       342,664  
Accumulated deficit     (342,573 )     (328,042 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (1,297 )     (6,103 )
Total shareholders' equity attributable to Westrock Coffee Company     126,177       9,269  
Non-controlling interest           2,460  
Total shareholders' equity     126,177       11,729  
             
Total Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Shares and Shareholders' Equity   $ 891,071     $ 746,213  


Westrock Coffee Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Thousands, except per share data)   2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
Net sales   $ 219,612     $ 230,308     $ 649,748     $ 640,149  
Costs of sales     184,546       189,169       544,707       521,681  
Gross profit     35,066       41,139       105,041       118,468  
                         
Selling, general and administrative expense     37,050       31,223       105,275       101,332  
Acquisition, restructuring and integration expense     3,137       3,959       12,682       8,746  
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment     248       459       1,145       748  
Total operating expenses     40,435       35,641       119,102       110,826  
Income (loss) from operations     (5,369 )     5,498       (14,061 )     7,642  
                         
Other (income) expense                        
Interest expense, net     7,803       13,404       21,216       30,265  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     (25,105 )     5,215       (18,833 )     5,215  
Other, net     510       325       1,323       (785 )
Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities     11,423       (13,446 )     (17,767 )     (27,053 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     (5,212 )     (428 )     (3,331 )     (3,511 )
Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities     14             80        
Net income (loss)   $ 16,621     $ (13,018 )   $ (14,516 )   $ (23,542 )
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest           (22 )     15       43  
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders     16,621       (12,996 )     (14,531 )     (23,585 )
Participating securities' share in earnings     (3,912 )                  
Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Shares     93             (249 )      
Loss on extinguishment of Redeemable Common Equivalent Preferred Units, net           (2,870 )           (2,870 )
Common equivalent preferred dividends           (4,380 )           (4,380 )
Accumulating preferred dividends                       (13,882 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders   $ 12,802     $ (20,246 )   $ (14,780 )   $ (44,717 )
                         
Earnings (loss) per common share:                        
Basic   $ 0.15     $ (0.41 )   $ (0.19 )   $ (1.12 )
Diluted   $ 0.15     $ (0.41 )   $ (0.19 )   $ (1.12 )
                         
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:                        
Basic     83,437       49,795       78,203       39,819  
Diluted     107,080       49,795       78,203       39,819  


Westrock Coffee Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

             
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Thousands)   2023
   2022
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net loss   $ (14,516 )   $ (23,542 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     18,419       17,782  
Equity-based compensation     6,297       1,184  
Paid-in-kind interest added to debt principal           295  
Provision for credit losses     278       1,286  
Amortization of deferred financing fees included in interest expense, net     1,560       1,350  
Write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees           4,296  
Loss on debt extinguishment           1,580  
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment     1,145       748  
Mark-to-market adjustments     (1,045 )     793  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     (18,833 )     5,215  
Foreign currency transactions     1,481       355  
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense     (3,331 )     (3,511 )
Other     1,443        
Change in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     1,993       (13,891 )
Inventories     (14,153 )     (61,180 )
Derivative assets and liabilities     4,090       (14,661 )
Prepaid expense and other assets     (8,469 )     (14,944 )
Accounts payable     (50,254 )     29,834  
Accrued liabilities and other     (1,236 )     7,477  
Net cash used in operating activities     (75,131 )     (59,534 )
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Additions to property, plant and equipment     (121,545 )     (22,966 )
Additions to intangible assets     (147 )     (135 )
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired     (2,392 )      
Acquisition of equity method investments and non-marketable securities     (1,385 )      
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment     198       3,300  
Net cash used in investing activities     (125,271 )     (19,801 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Payments on debt     (170,522 )     (407,384 )
Proceeds from debt     221,509       319,100  
Proceeds from supply chain financing program     69,787        
Payments on supply chain financing program     (2,321 )      
Proceeds from related party debt           11,700  
Debt extinguishment costs           (1,580 )
Payment of debt issuance costs     (3,023 )     (6,007 )
Proceeds from de-SPAC merger and PIPE financing           255,737  
Proceeds from common equity issuance     118,767        
Payment of common equity issuance costs     (1,000 )     (24,220 )
Payment of preferred equity issuance costs           (1,250 )
Net proceeds from (repayments of) repurchase agreements     (8,553 )     10,951  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     848        
Proceeds from exercise of Public Warrants     2,632        
Common equivalent preferred dividends           (4,380 )
Payment for purchase of non-controlling interest     (2,000 )      
Payment for taxes for net share settlement of equity awards     (2,977 )     (477 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     223,147       152,190  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     (335 )     (179 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     22,410       72,676  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     26,405       22,870  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 48,815     $ 95,546  
             
Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities:            
Property, plant and equipment acquired but not yet paid   $ 4,441     $ 596  
Issuance of common shares related to Public Warrant exercise     3,144        
Issuance of common shares related to restricted stock units vesting     3,320        
Issuance of common shares related to acquisitions     446        
Issuance of common shares related to conversion of Series A Preferred Shares     882        
Issuance of common shares related to purchase of non-controlling interest     475        
Accretion of convertible preferred shares     249        
Accumulating preferred dividends           13,882  
Exchange of Redeemable Common Equivalent Preferred Units for Series A Convertible Preferred Shares           271,539  
Exchange of Redeemable Common Equivalent Preferred Units for common shares           24,214  
Related party debt exchanged for common shares           25,000  
Loss on extinguishment of Common Equivalent Preferred Units           2,870  


Westrock Coffee Company
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)

                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Thousands)   2023
 		  2022
 		  2023
 		  2022
Net income (loss)   $ 16,621     $ (13,018 )   $ (14,516 )   $ (23,542 )
Interest expense, net     7,803       13,404       21,216       30,265  
Income tax expense (benefit)     (5,212 )     (428 )     (3,331 )     (3,511 )
Depreciation and amortization     6,364       5,816       18,419       17,782  
EBITDA     25,576       5,774       21,788       20,994  
Acquisition, restructuring and integration expense     3,137       3,959       12,682       8,746  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     (25,105 )     5,215       (18,833 )     5,215  
Management and consulting fees (S&D Coffee, Inc. acquisition)           834       556       3,035  
Equity-based compensation     2,439       705       6,297       1,184  
Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility start-up costs     3,035             6,615        
Mark-to-market adjustments     1,160       543       (1,045 )     793  
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment     248       459       1,145       748  
Other     1,105       424       2,153       1,885  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 11,595     $ 17,913     $ 31,358     $ 42,600  


Westrock Coffee Company
Reconciliation of Segment Results
(Unaudited)

                                 
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Thousands)   2023   2022   2023   2022
Net Sales                                
Beverage Solutions   $ 176,818     $ 173,486     $ 547,746     $ 492,712  
Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability1     42,794       56,822       102,002       147,437  
Total of Reportable Segments   $ 219,612     $ 230,308     $ 649,748     $ 640,149  


                                 
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Thousands)   2023   2022   2023   2022
Gross Profit                                
Beverage Solutions   $ 31,898     $ 37,120     $ 94,868     $ 108,395  
Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability     3,168       4,019       10,173       10,073  
Total of Reportable Segments   $ 35,066     $ 41,139     $ 105,041     $ 118,468  


                                 
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Thousands)   2023   2022   2023   2022
Adjusted EBITDA                                
Beverage Solutions   $ 9,884     $ 15,885     $ 29,965     $ 38,776  
Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability     1,711       2,028       1,393       3,824  
Total of Reportable Segments   $ 11,595     $ 17,913     $ 31,358     $ 42,600  

1 - Net of intersegment revenues

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in our analysis of our results of operations, which are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). While we believe that net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measure, we also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance as they contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the Company’s future operating performance and comparisons to the Company’s past operating performance. Additionally, we use these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the performance of our segments, to make operational and financial decisions and in our budgeting and planning process. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors helps investors evaluate the Company’s operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance.

We define “EBITDA” as net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA before equity-based compensation expense and the impact, which may be recurring in nature, of acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, including management services and consulting agreements entered into in connection with the acquisition of S&D Coffee, Inc., impairment charges, changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, non-cash mark-to-market adjustments, certain costs specifically excluded from the calculation of EBITDA under our material debt agreements, such as facility start-up costs, the write off of unamortized deferred financing costs, costs incurred as a result of the early repayment of debt, gains or losses on dispositions, and other similar or infrequent items (although we may not have had such charges in the periods presented). We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important supplemental measures to net (loss) income because they provide additional information to evaluate our operating performance on an unleveraged basis. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated similar to defined terms in our material debt agreements used to determine compliance with specific financial covenants.

Since EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be viewed in addition to, and not be considered as alternatives for, net (loss) income determined in accordance with GAAP. Further, our computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies that define EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.


You just read:

Westrock Coffee Company Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

