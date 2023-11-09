Xenon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Partnered Program with Neurocrine Biosciences

Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Study of NBI-921352 in Patients with Focal Onset Seizures Failed to Demonstrate Meaningful Reduction in Seizure Frequency

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced that its partner, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., reported today that the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating NBI-921352 in adult patients with focal onset seizures (FOS) failed to demonstrate meaningful reduction in seizure frequency. Neurocrine Biosciences guided that no further development with NBI-921352 in FOS is planned at this time.



Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Although we are disappointed with the outcome of this clinical trial in focal onset seizures, we are grateful to the study participants and investigators, as well as our partner Neurocrine for running this proof-of-concept study. We intend to work closely with Neurocrine to review the data in depth to understand any potential implications for the second ongoing study with NBI-921352 in SCN8A-developmental epileptic encephalopathy. Neurocrine also continues to advance a pre-clinical dual selective Nav1.2/1.6 inhibitor as part of our collaboration.”

