Lisata Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in November

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) ("Lisata" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata, will present at the following conferences in November:



LSX Inv€$tival Showcase 2023

November 13 | London, UK

Dr. Mazzo will deliver a live presentation on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 2:30pm GMT / 9:30am ET. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors that day. For more information about LSX Inv€$tival Showcase, please visit https://www.lsxleaders.com/investival-showcase.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (1x1’s only)

November 14-16 | London, UK

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. For more information about this conference, please visit https://www.jefferies.com/OurFirm/ConferenceList/Investment-Conferences/159.

GCFF Virtual Healthcare Investment Conference

November 29 | Virtual

Dr. Mazzo will deliver a virtual presentation on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET. This is an invitation only event that consists of institutional, industrial, and high net worth investors in the Asia Pacific. For more information about the conference and how to attend, please contact tony@nai500.com.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s lead product candidate, LSTA1 , is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Based on Lisata’s CendR Platform® Technology, Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships. The Company expects to announce numerous clinical study and business milestones over the next two years and has projected that its current business and development plan is funded with available capital through these milestones and into early 2026. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com .

