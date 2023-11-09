Submit Release
Epsilon Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported third quarter 2023 financial and operating results.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Reported net revenue interest (NRI) production of 2.0 Bcfe (21.5 MMcfe per day) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of 14% compared to the prior quarter.
    • As previously disclosed in our August operational update, the quarter over quarter decrease was caused in part by seven wells brought offline for 52 days during the quarter in Pennsylvania to accommodate a workover operation (cumulative NRI production rate for the wells before shut-in was 3.5 MMcf per day). These wells are now back online.
  • Realized average price of $2.32 per Mcfe including hedges ($1.64 per Mcfe excluding hedges) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of 5% compared to the prior quarter.

  • Reported total revenues of $6.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of 3% compared to the prior quarter.

    • $3.2 million from natural gas, oil, and NGL sales, a decrease of 25% compared to the prior quarter
    • $3.1 million from gathering and compression fees through our ownership in the Auburn Gas Gathering System, after eliminating revenue earned from Epsilon production ($0.3 million), an increase of 39% compared to the prior quarter. This included $1.0 million of revenue received from a backward looking fee adjustment as a result of an internal audit by the system operator.
  • Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

  • Cash, cash equivalents (including restricted cash), and short term investments totaled $31.9 million at September 30, 2023.

  • Returned $4.0 million to shareholders during the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

    • $2.6 million through the repurchase of 525,000 shares at $5.00 per share, over a 2% reduction of shares outstanding
    • $1.4 million through the quarterly dividend
    • 1.4 million shares remain under the approved buyback program (expires in March 2024)

  • Realized gains of $1.3 million on Henry Hub (HH) and TGP Z4 basis swaps totaling 455,000 MMBTU.

  • Placed Henry Hub (HHUB) and TGP Z4 basis swaps for November 2023 through March 2024 (at a net realized price of $2.59 per MMBTU, for 380,000 MMBTU) and April 2024 through October 2024 (at a net realized price of $2.05 per MMBTU, for 1,070,000 MMBTU).

    • After quarter-end, we placed additional Henry Hub (HHUB) and TGP Z4 basis swaps for November 2023 through March 2024 (at a net realized price of $2.65 per MMBTU, for 380,000 MMBTU) and April 2024 through October 2024 (at a net realized price of $2.09 per MMBTU, for 535,000 MMBTU).

Third Quarter Operating Results:

Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $5.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, including certain pre-paid well costs. This capital was primarily related to the drilling of one gross (0.25 net) well and the completion of two gross (0.5 net) wells in Ector Co. Texas ($4.8 million).

During the quarter, we received well proposals from our operating partner in Pennsylvania for the drilling and completion of seven gross wells (0.74 net). The first three wells have been drilled, and drilling is expected to commence on the fourth this month. All seven wells are expected to be drilled by year end with completions expected in the first half of 2024.

In addition, initial investment plans for 2024 on our position in Ector Co. Texas call for the drilling and completion of up to four gross (1.0 net) wells, starting in the first quarter. The two gross (0.5 net) wells drilled in 2023 are now completed and on flowback. Initial results are encouraging and in-line with our pre-drill projections.

Jason Stabell, Epsilon's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our announced investments and ongoing activities in Pennsylvania and Texas position the company for per share volume and cash flow growth next year, and represent the next step in our objective to deliver sustainable and attractive returns across a more diversified portfolio. These investments will be comfortably funded from cash flow and cash on hand while allowing us to pursue additional opportunities on existing assets and in new areas, to pay our annual dividend and to repurchase our shares opportunistically.”

Earning’s Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=TKIiaI4y. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

For more information, please visit www.epsilonenergyltd.com, where we routinely post announcements, updates, events, investor information, presentations and recent news releases.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
 (All amounts stated in US$)
                         
    Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
Revenues from contracts with customers:                        
Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue   $ 3,241,531     $ 19,171,121     $ 14,509,184     $ 48,566,282  
Gas gathering and compression revenue     3,068,996       2,072,806       7,657,755       6,180,747  
Total revenue     6,310,527       21,243,927       22,166,939       54,747,029  
                         
Operating costs and expenses:                        
Lease operating expenses     1,559,957       2,024,229       4,404,757       5,681,736  
Gathering system operating expenses     631,725       600,672       1,854,000       1,666,275  
Development geological and geophysical expenses     -       2,387       -       7,159  
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion     1,392,032       1,706,030       4,780,766       4,898,988  
Loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties     -       -       1,449,871       (221,642 )
General and administrative expenses:                        
Stock based compensation expense     439,653       500,597       799,149       836,949  
Other general and administrative expenses     1,540,358       2,015,272       5,160,757       4,651,547  
Total operating costs and expenses     5,563,725       6,849,187       18,449,300       17,521,012  
Operating income     746,802       14,394,740       3,717,639       37,226,017  
                         
Other income (expense):                        
Interest income     384,732       89,638       1,308,695       126,804  
Interest expense     (8,760 )     (17,501 )     (71,619 )     (33,565 )
(Loss) gain on derivative contracts     (24,303 )     (929,637 )     1,672,535       (1,124,547 )
Other income (expense), net     468       (32,777 )     5,169       (99,896 )
Other income (expense), net     352,137       (890,277 )     2,914,780       (1,131,204 )
                         
Net income before income tax expense     1,098,939       13,504,463       6,632,419       36,094,813  
Income tax expense     710,164       3,896,010       2,283,228       10,097,484  
NET INCOME   $ 388,775     $ 9,608,453     $ 4,349,191     $ 25,997,329  
Currency translation adjustments     (846 )     (34,524 )     (2,317 )     (48,272 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities     24,641       -       (22,365 )     -  
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME   $ 412,570     $ 9,573,929     $ 4,324,509     $ 25,949,057  
                         
Net income per share, basic   $ 0.02     $ 0.42     $ 0.19     $ 1.11  
Net income per share, diluted   $ 0.02     $ 0.41     $ 0.19     $ 1.11  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic     22,118,984       23,011,729       22,616,539       23,419,666  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted   22,178,686       23,169,658       22,631,550       23,524,574  
                         

        

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
 (All amounts stated in US$)
             
    September 30,   December 31,
    2023   2022
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 12,498,051     $ 45,236,584  
Accounts receivable     4,006,278       7,201,386  
Short term investments     18,870,468       -  
Fair value of derivatives     -       1,222,090  
Prepaid income taxes     1,954,788       1,140,094  
Other current assets     920,224       632,154  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     -       31,383  
Total current assets     38,249,809       55,463,691  
Non-current assets            
Property and equipment:            
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method            
Proved properties     154,190,226       148,326,265  
Unproved properties     26,185,843       18,169,157  
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment     (111,142,288 )     (107,729,293 )
Total oil and gas properties, net     69,233,781       58,766,129  
Gathering system     42,694,512       42,639,001  
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment     (35,241,595 )     (34,500,740 )
Total gathering system, net     7,452,917       8,138,261  
Land     637,764       637,764  
Buildings and other property and equipment, net     303,211       286,035  
Total property and equipment, net     77,627,673       67,828,189  
Other assets:            
Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term     468,833       -  
Restricted cash     495,000       570,363  
Fair value of derivatives, long term     42,005       -  
Prepaid drilling costs     2,891,250       -  
Total non-current assets     81,524,761       68,398,552  
Total assets   $ 119,774,570     $ 123,862,243  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable trade   $ 1,855,591     $ 1,695,353  
Gathering fees payable     556,437       935,012  
Royalties payable     1,241,533       2,223,043  
Accrued capital expenditures     195,917       41,694  
Accrued compensation     631,646       598,351  
Other accrued liabilities     556,814       690,655  
Fair value of derivatives     126,508       -  
Operating lease liabilities     55,656       35,299  
Total current liabilities     5,220,102       6,219,407  
Non-current liabilities            
Asset retirement obligations     2,794,743       2,780,237  
Deferred income taxes     11,805,453       10,617,394  
Operating lease liabilities, long term     498,155       -  
Total non-current liabilities     15,098,351       13,397,631  
Total liabilities     20,318,453       19,617,038  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)            
Shareholders' equity            
Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding     -       -  
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 22,126,800 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 23,117,144 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022     118,209,690       123,904,965  
Additional paid-in capital     10,655,378       9,856,229  
Accumulated deficit     (39,158,820 )     (39,290,540 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     9,749,869       9,774,551  
Total shareholders' equity     99,456,117       104,245,205  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 119,774,570     $ 123,862,243  
             


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 (All amounts stated in US$)
             
    Nine months ended September 30,
    2023   2022
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $ 4,349,191     $ 25,997,329  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion     4,780,766       4,898,988  
Accretion of discount on available for sale securities     (574,341 )     -  
Gain on available for sale securities     (60,494 )     -  
Loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties     1,449,871       (221,642 )
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts     (1,672,535 )     1,124,547  
Settlement received (paid) on derivative contracts     2,979,128       (1,396,698 )
Settlement of asset retirement obligation     (3,482 )     (118,259 )
Stock-based compensation expense     799,149       836,949  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)     1,188,059       439,857  
Changes in assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     3,195,108       (5,472,585 )
Prepaid income taxes     (814,694 )     -  
Other assets and liabilities     (67,008 )     (205,717 )
Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities     (1,191,558 )     1,511,652  
Income taxes payable     -       2,021,246  
Net cash provided by operating activities     14,357,160       29,415,667  
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Additions to unproved oil and gas properties     (8,017,412 )     (226,439 )
Additions to proved oil and gas properties     (7,860,073 )     (5,528,037 )
Additions to gathering system properties     (52,069 )     (129,985 )
Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment     (49,689 )     (13,258 )
Purchases of short term investments     (32,812,974 )     -  
Proceeds from short term investments     14,554,976       -  
Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties     12,498       200,000  
Prepaid drilling costs     (2,891,250 )     -  
Net cash used in investing activities     (37,115,993 )     (5,697,719 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Buyback of common shares     (5,695,275 )     (6,234,879 )
Exercise of stock options     -       747,112  
Dividends paid     (4,217,471 )     (4,422,720 )
Debt issuance costs     (140,000 )     -  
Net cash used in financing activities     (10,052,746 )     (9,910,487 )
Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (2,317 )     (48,272 )
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (32,813,896 )     13,759,189  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period     45,806,947       27,065,423  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period   $ 12,993,051     $ 40,824,612  
             
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:            
Income taxes paid   $ 1,442,304     $ 7,626  
Interest paid   $ 88,835     $ 50,872  
             
Non-cash investing activities:            
Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 41,947     $ (194,391 )
Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 3,441     $ 12,882  
Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments   $ 4,640     $ 10,821  
             


    Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
Net income   $ 388,775     $ 9,608,453     $ 4,349,191     $ 25,997,329  
Add Back:                        
Interest (income) expense, net     (375,972 )     (72,137 )     (1,237,076 )     (93,239 )
Income tax expense     710,164       3,896,010       2,283,228       10,097,484  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion   1,392,032       1,706,030       4,780,766       4,898,988  
Stock based compensation expense     439,653       500,597       799,149       836,949  
Loss (gain) on sale of assets     -       -       1,449,871       (221,642 )
Loss (gain) on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement     1,370,573       908,227       1,306,593       (272,151 )
Foreign currency translation loss     (98 )     907       (1,086 )     1,517  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 3,925,127     $ 16,548,087     $ 13,730,636     $ 41,245,235  
                         

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.


