Navitas Semiconductor Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“I am pleased to announce another record quarter for Navitas as our gallium nitride and silicon carbide technologies continue to displace legacy power silicon in traditional markets and enable and accelerate new energy markets,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder. “It’s a very exciting time at Navitas as we launch four major new technology platforms across GaN and SiC. We expect Navitas’ revenues to far exceed market growth rates in 2024 and for years to come.”

Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue grew to $22.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 115% increase from $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and a 22% increase from $18.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.

: GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 32.3%, impacted by inventory adjustments, compared to 3.8% in the third quarter of 2022 and 41.5% for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 42.1% compared to 38.4% for the third quarter of 2022 and 41.5% for the second quarter of 2023. Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the quarter was $28.6 million, compared to a loss of $37.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and a loss of $27.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, loss from operations for the quarter was $8.7 million compared to a loss of $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 and a loss of $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP loss from operations for the quarter was $28.6 million, compared to a loss of $37.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and a loss of $27.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, loss from operations for the quarter was $8.7 million compared to a loss of $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 and a loss of $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. Cash: Cash and cash equivalents were $176.7 million as of September 30, 2023.

Market, Customer and Technology Highlights

GaN is moving from a beachhead to the mainstream for mobile fast chargers, with continued strength and upside led by major China OEMs Xiaomi and Oppo. We expect 30% of their total mobile charger shipments in 2024 will utilize GaN, and GaN has been adopted by Samsung for the latest Galaxy S23 and other models, contributing to Q3 and expected Q4 2023 revenue ramp. New Gen-4 GaNSense™ half-bridge ICs, targeting ultra-fast chargers of 100 W or more, are projected to contribute another $10 million per year in revenue ramping in 2024. The new GaNSense products replace dozens of components with a single GaN IC and enable switching frequencies up to 2 MHz to reduce footprint and simplify designs.

Launched in September, GaNSafe™ is the world’s most-protected, most-reliable and highest-performance GaN power semiconductor, with advanced sensing, protection, higher-power capability and cool operation. GaNSafe breaks the glass ceiling for GaN to enter high-power, high-reliability markets like AI data centers, solar, EV and industrial. GaNSafe power ICs are featured in a new 6.6 kW, 800 V on-board charger (OBC) platform from Navitas’ dedicated EV system design center, setting industry benchmarks in system efficiency, density and cost, and attracting significant customer interest. The OBC is a ‘hybrid’ platform, featuring GaNSafe and a new, Gen-3 Fast (G3F) GeneSiC™ MOSFET platform, with leading-edge silicon carbide power and switching performance up to 50% better than competition.

Rapid AI adoption has created unprecedented demand for more power, higher efficiency and greater power density. Navitas’ data center design center has developed a new 4.5 kW AC-DC system platform design, with efficiency exceeding the 96% ‘Titanium Plus’ standard, and with twice the power density of previous, best-in-class, legacy silicon designs. GaNSafe and Gen-3 Fast SiC are again used to optimize these high-power applications, with significant growth in the number of customer pipeline projects.

Solar, appliance and industrial markets also show robust growth in the customer pipeline, with broad interest in the new Gen-3 Fast MOSFETs. The Gen-4 GaNSense half-bridge portfolio now includes new application-specific ICs for motor drives, compressors and pumps up to 1 kW, with sensing, autonomy and programming functionality for easy EMI.

Q4 2023 will also see the introduction of a new, breakthrough innovation: ‘bi-directional’ GaN. Each GaN power IC will replace up to four discrete power transistors, dramatically reducing component count, cost and complexity, and delivering major speed and efficiency benefits. Bi-directional GaN technology is expected to usher in major advances in energy storage, grid infrastructure, motor drives and many other emerging topologies and architectures across multiple markets.

Business Outlook

Fourth quarter 2023 net revenues are expected to increase to $25.0 - $26.0 million. Gross margin for the fourth quarter is expected to expand to 42.5%, plus or minus 30 basis points, and operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, are expected to be approximately $20.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Weighted-average basic share count is expected to be approximately 179 million shares for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Further details on the four new technology platforms, Navitas’ growing customer pipeline, financial outlook, and immersive “Planet Navitas” experience are to be revealed at the in-person Investor Day, at the Torrance HQ on December 12th.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and statements in our public webcast include financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), which we refer to as “non-GAAP financial measures,” including (i) non-GAAP gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating expenses, (iii) non-GAAP research and development expense, (iv) non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense, (v) non-GAAP loss from operations, (vi) non-GAAP operating margin, and (vi) non-GAAP loss and loss per share. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted from GAAP results to exclude certain expenses which are outlined in the “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enable comparison of financial trends and results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures offer an additional view of our operations that, when coupled with the GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of the results of operations. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Note Regarding Customer Pipeline Statistic

“Customer pipeline” reflects estimated potential future business based on interest expressed by potential customers for qualified programs, stated in terms of estimated revenue that may be realized in one or more future periods. All customer pipeline information constitutes forward-looking statements. Customer pipeline is not a proxy for backlog or an estimate of future revenue, nor should it be considered as any other measure or indicator of financial performance. Rather, Navitas uses customer pipeline as a statistical metric to indicate the company’s current view of relative changes in future potential business across various end markets. Time horizons vary accordingly, based on product type and application. Actual business realized depends on ultimate customer selection, program share and other factors discussed below under “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, including the paragraph headed “Business Outlook,” includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The term “customer pipeline” and related information constitute forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “we expect” or “are expected to be,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Customer pipeline and other forward-looking statements are made based on estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share and current indications of customer interest, all of which are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. All such statements are based on current expectations of the management of Navitas and are not predictions of actual future performance. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions and expectations. Many actual events and circumstances that affect performance are beyond the control of Navitas, and forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the expected growth of our business will not be realized, or will not be realized within expected time periods, due to, among other things, the failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses into our business and operational systems; the effect of acquisitions on customer and supplier relationships, or the failure to retain and expand those relationships; the success or failure of other business development efforts; Navitas’ financial condition and results of operations; Navitas’ ability to accurately predict future revenues for the purpose of appropriately budgeting and adjusting Navitas’ expenses; Navitas’ ability to diversify its customer base and develop relationships in new markets; Navitas’ ability to scale its technology into new markets and applications; the effects of competition on Navitas’ business, including actions of competitors with an established presence and resources in markets we hope to penetrate, including silicon carbide markets; the level of demand in our customers’ end markets and our customers’ ability to predict such demand, both generally and with respect to successive generations of products or technology; Navitas’ ability to attract, train and retain key qualified personnel; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and the regulation of cross-border investments, particularly involving the United States and China; other regulatory developments in the United States, China and other countries; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or other epidemics on Navitas’ business and the economies that affect our business, including but not limited to Navitas’ supply chain and the supply chains of customers and suppliers; and Navitas’ ability to protect its intellectual property rights.

These and other risk factors are discussed in the Risk Factors section beginning on p. 15 of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated in the Risk Factors section of our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in other documents we file with the SEC. If any of the risks described above, and discussed in more detail in our SEC reports, materialize or if our assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Navitas is not aware of or that Navitas currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Navitas’ expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Navitas anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Navitas’ assessments to change. However, while Navitas may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Navitas specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Navitas’ assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 100 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (GAAP) - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 NET REVENUES $ 21,978 $ 10,243 $ 53,399 $ 25,594 COST OF REVENUES (exclusive of amortization of intangibles included below) 14,878 9,852 33,322 18,655 GROSS PROFIT 7,100 391 20,077 6,939 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 16,553 11,526 50,740 34,373 Selling, general and administrative 14,419 24,053 46,629 62,590 Amortization of intangible assets 4,774 2,241 14,046 2,413 Total operating expenses 35,746 37,820 111,415 99,376 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (28,646 ) (37,429 ) (91,338 ) (92,437 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), net: Interest income, net 1,695 638 3,405 666 Gain from change in fair value of warrants — — — 51,763 Gain (loss) from change in fair value of earnout liabilities 34,473 (6,098 ) (25,503 ) 112,162 Other income (expense) 20 (74 ) 50 (1,215 ) Total other income (expense), net 36,188 (5,534 ) (22,048 ) 163,376 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 7,542 (42,963 ) (113,386 ) 70,939 INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION 23 (10,135 ) (13 ) (9,862 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 7,519 (32,828 ) (113,373 ) 80,801 LESS: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest — (238 ) (518 ) (238 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $ 7,519 $ (32,590 ) $ (112,855 ) $ 81,039 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.24 ) $ (0.68 ) $ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.24 ) $ (0.68 ) $ 0.58 SHARES USED IN PER-SHARE CALCULATION: Basic 175,103 138,455 165,719 127,390 Diluted 185,626 138,455 165,719 140,134 NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT MARGIN GAAP gross profit $ 7,100 $ 391 $ 20,077 $ 6,939 GAAP gross profit margin 32.3 % 3.8 % 37.6 % 27.1 % Inventory write-off related to discontinued products 2,024 — 2,024 — Other operational charges 122 172 122 172 Reserves for write-down of inventory — 2,833 — 2,833 Inventory write-off related to purchase accounting step-up — 539 — 539 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 9,246 $ 3,935 $ 22,223 $ 10,483 Non-GAAP gross profit margin 42.1 % 38.4 % 41.6 % 41.0 % RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES GAAP Research and development $ 16,553 $ 11,526 $ 50,740 $ 34,373 Stock-based compensation expenses (6,013 ) (5,227 ) (20,137 ) (15,758 ) Non-GAAP Research and development 10,540 6,299 30,603 18,615 GAAP Selling, general and administrative 14,419 24,053 46,629 62,590 Stock-based compensation expenses (6,066 ) (10,547 ) (21,673 ) (36,378 ) Termination of distributor (483 ) — (483 ) — Payroll taxes on vesting of employee stock-based compensation (413 ) (154 ) (698 ) (154 ) Acquisition-related expenses (18 ) (5,442 ) (1,485 ) (5,442 ) Other (29 ) — (105 ) — Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative expense 7,410 7,910 22,185 20,616 Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 17,950 $ 14,209 $ 52,788 $ 39,231 RECONCILIATION OF LOSS FROM OPERATIONS GAAP loss from operations $ (28,646 ) $ (37,429 ) $ (91,338 ) $ (92,437 ) GAAP operating margin (130.3 )% (365.4 )% (171.0 )% (361.2 )% Add: Stock-based compensation expenses included in: Research and development 6,013 5,227 20,137 15,758 Selling, general and administrative 6,066 10,547 21,673 36,378 Total 12,079 15,774 41,810 52,136 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4,774 2,241 14,046 2,413 Inventory write-off related to discontinued products 2,024 — 2,024 — Termination of distributor 483 — 483 — Payroll taxes on vesting of employee stock-based compensation 413 154 698 154 Other operational charges 122 172 122 172 Acquisition-related expenses 18 5,442 1,485 5,442 Reserves for write-down of inventory — 2,833 — 2,833 Inventory write-off related to purchase accounting step-up — 539 — 539 Other 29 — 105 — Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (8,704 ) $ (10,274 ) $ (30,565 ) $ (28,748 ) Non-GAAP operating margin (39.6 )% (100.3 )% (57.2 )% (112.3 )% RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS PER SHARE GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 7,519 $ (32,590 ) $ (112,855 ) $ 81,039 Adjustments to GAAP net income (loss) Loss (Gain) from change in fair value of earnout liabilities (34,473 ) 6,098 25,503 (112,162 ) Total stock-based compensation 12,079 15,774 41,810 52,136 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4,774 2,241 14,046 2,413 Inventory write-off related to discontinued products 2,024 — 2,024 — Termination of distributor 483 — 483 — Payroll taxes on vesting of employee stock-based compensation 413 154 698 154 Other operational charges 122 172 122 172 Acquisition-related expenses 18 5,442 1,485 5,442 Reserves for write-down of inventory — 2,833 — 2,833 Inventory write-off related to purchase accounting step-up — 539 — 539 Gain from change in fair value of warrants — — — (51,763 ) Release of tax valuation allowance — (9,915 ) — (9,915 ) Other expense 9 74 55 1,215 Non-GAAP net loss $ (7,032 ) $ (9,178 ) $ (26,629 ) $ (27,897 ) Average shares outstanding for calculation of non-GAAP net loss per share (basic and diluted) 175,103 138,455 165,719 127,390 Non-GAAP net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.22 ) NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,698 $ 110,337 Accounts receivable, net 17,573 9,127 Inventories 15,904 19,061 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,511 3,623 Total current assets 214,686 142,148 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 8,392 6,532 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT OF USE ASSETS 5,950 6,381 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 96,176 105,620 GOODWILL 163,215 161,527 OTHER ASSETS 5,501 3,054 Total assets $ 493,920 $ 425,262 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 14,793 $ 14,653 Accrued compensation expenses 15,487 3,907 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,346 1,305 Deferred revenue 13,759 486 Total current liabilities 45,385 20,351 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES NONCURRENT 4,788 5,263 EARNOUT LIABILITY 38,567 13,064 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES 1,830 1,824 Total liabilities 90,570 40,502 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Total stockholders’ equity of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation 403,350 381,132 Noncontrolling interest — 3,628 Total equity 403,350 384,760 Total liabilities stockholders’ equity $ 493,920 $ 425,262

