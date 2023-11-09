CarGurus to Present at Upcoming Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles1, today announced that Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in fireside chats at the following conferences:

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 14 th at 1:20 PM ET

at 1:20 PM ET UBS Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 28th at 4:15 PM ET

Webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com beginning at the times indicated above, and archives of the presentations will be available there for 30 days following the events.

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. 1

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com , and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com .

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Similarweb : Traffic Insights, Q3 2023, U.S.