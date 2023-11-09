Dianthus Therapeutics Highlights Recent Business Achievements and Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol DNTH following the successful completion of our merger with Magenta Therapeutics



Completed concurrent $72 million financing with a syndicate of leading life-science investors

Announced positive top-line Phase 1 data for lead clinical program, DNTH103, confirming potent classical complement pathway inhibition, extended half-life, and a potentially differentiated safety profile

On track to advance DNTH103 into Phase 2 trials targeting multiple neuromuscular indications in 2024, starting with generalized Myasthenia Gravis in Q1 2024

Robust balance sheet, closing the quarter with over $189 million of cash runway expected to fund operations into Q2 2026

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023 and provided an update on recent business achievements.

“This was a landmark quarter of progress and momentum for Dianthus, marked by the positive top-line results for our lead clinical program, DNTH103, validating its best-in-class potential as well as our exciting transition to the public markets with a robust balance sheet,” said Marino Garcia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dianthus Therapeutics. “As we look ahead, we remain on track to progress DNTH103 into Phase 2 trials for multiple neuromuscular indications where we have the potential to develop a new standard of care, beginning with generalized Myasthenia Gravis in the first quarter of 2024, followed by Multifocal Motor Neuropathy and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy. We’re particularly energized by the high level of engagement and interest we’ve seen from leading clinicians and investigators globally due to DNTH103’s potentially differentiated profile as a potent active C1s inhibitor with infrequent, subcutaneous self-administration. We are encouraged by the potential of DNTH103 to address both the disease and treatment burdens that disrupt the lives of patients suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, and we look forward to providing updates on our progress in the coming months.”

Recent Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

DNTH103

DNTH103 is an investigational, potent monoclonal antibody designed to selectively target the active form of the C1s protein, a clinically validated complement target within the classical pathway. Selective inhibition of the classical complement pathway may lower patient risk of infection from encapsulated bacteria by preserving immune activity of the lectin and alternative pathways. Engineered with validated YTE half-life extension technology, DNTH103 is intended to be the first subcutaneous complement therapy that can be self-administered as infrequently as once every two weeks for a range of severe, classical pathway-driven autoimmune disorders, beginning with generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN), and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP).

Top-line Phase 1 data across seven single and multiple ascending dose cohorts with 52 healthy volunteers establish DNTH103’s best-in-class potential. Results confirmed: Approximately 60-day half-life and highly potent classical pathway inhibition A potentially differentiated safety profile, with no serious adverse events or complement-related infections

In a well-established, functional in vitro AChR-positive model of gMG disease, DNTH103 improved neurotransmission and muscle contraction, providing further scientific rationale and support for targeting the classical pathway with DNTH103 in AChR-positive gMG patients.

Dianthus intends to initiate Phase 2 trials of DNTH103 for gMG in the first quarter of 2024, followed by MMN in the first half of 2024 and CIDP in the second half of 2024.



Corporate

Successfully completed merger with Magenta Therapeutics and began trading on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “DNTH” with over $189 million of cash runway expected to fund operations into Q2 2026.

Concurrent with the closing of the merger, completed a $72 million private investment in common stock and pre-funded warrants from a syndicate of healthcare investors led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, Catalio Capital Management, 5AM Ventures, Avidity Partners, Wedbush Healthcare Partners and founding investors Fairmount, Tellus BioVentures and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners.

Further strengthened Board of Directors with appointments of Alison Lawton and Anne McGeorge.



Third Quarter Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $189.9 million on September 30, 2023.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were $8.0 million, inclusive of $0.4 million of stock-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were $8.7 million, inclusive of severance costs for legacy Magenta employees of $4.0 million and stock-based compensation of $0.8 million.

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $14.8 million or $3.78 net loss per share (basic and diluted).

For additional information on the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, please refer to the Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.



About DNTH103

DNTH103 is an investigational, long-acting monoclonal antibody designed to selectively target the active form of the C1s protein, a clinically validated complement target within the classical pathway. DNTH103 is enhanced with YTE half-life extension technology designed to enable a more convenient subcutaneous, self-administered injection dosed as infrequently as once every two weeks. Additionally, selective inhibition of the classical complement pathway may lower patient risk of infection from encapsulated bacteria by preserving immune activity of the lectin and alternative pathways. As the classical pathway plays a significant role in disease pathology, DNTH103 has the potential to be a best-in-class pipeline-in-a-product across a range of autoimmune disorders with high unmet need. Dianthus plans to initiate Phase 2 trials in multiple neuromuscular indications in 2024, starting with generalized Myasthenia Gravis in the first quarter of 2024.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) ASSETS September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,282 $ 15,365 Short-term investments 32,588 60,125 Receivable from related party 232 4,700 Unbilled receivable from related party 519 938 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 832 905 Total current assets 191,453 82,033 Property and equipment, net 195 142 Right-of-use lease assets 698 814 Other assets and restricted cash 116 121 Total assets $ 192,462 $ 83,110 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY/(DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,369 $ 1,167 Accrued expenses 11,197 6,608 Current portion of deferred revenue – related party 100 100 Current portion of lease liabilities 413 350 Total current liabilities 13,079 8,225 Deferred revenue – related party 745 791 Long-term lease liabilities 257 438 Total liabilities 14,081 9,454 Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred stock - 118,024 Stockholders' equity/(deficit): Preferred stock - - Common stock 15 - Additional paid-in capital 257,230 1,661 Accumulated deficit (78,860 ) (45,868 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4 ) (161 ) Total stockholders' equity/(deficit) 178,381 (44,368 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity/(deficit) $ 192,462 $ 83,110



