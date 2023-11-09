OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate in Upcoming November Conferences

Submit Release
WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced that Dave Bailey, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Fred Hite, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences.

Event: Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Time: 1:15 pm ET
   
Event: Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Time: 3:00 pm ET
   

An audio webcast of the discussion will be available online at the OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com. Additionally, a replay will be available after the event.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 53 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact
Philip Trip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinir.com
415-937-5406


