HeartCore’s Subsidiary Sigmaways Engages with Heart-Tech Health and Coherent Health

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced that its subsidiary, Sigmaways, Inc. (“Sigmaways”), has signed with New York-based Heart-Tech Health and Coherent Health to implement its end-to-end digital transformation, technology consulting services, and investor and marketing strategies onto their Med-Tech platforms.



Heart-Tech Health offers SaaS solutions for women’s cardiovascular prevention and overall health and wellness. Founded By Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist with experience in three NYC hospitals, Heart-Tech Health offers its software, called Adesso , to pair women with the primary care provider on a fully insured, cost-controlled prevention program.

Sigmaways' accomplished development team will look to seamlessly integrate its comprehensive, end-to-end digital transformation and technology consulting services into the Adesso software. This strategic partnership aims to elevate the software’s workflow to new heights, positioning it as a formidable leader in the Med-Tech industry while ultimately empowering primary care physicians to drive improved outcomes and excellence in patient care.

“I am thrilled by our new contract with Sigmaways and HeartCore, as the integration of their software will elevate our offering to the next level,” said Heart-Tech Health Founder and CEO Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum. “They bring a robust development team that will not only enhance Adesso, the first of its kind for women, but several other benefits such as a leadership guidance and industry expertise. Our solution will make an even more substantive beneficial impact, as it will further empower primary care physicians for better outcomes without disrupting their workflow, while fostering behavioral change for their woman patients.”

Additionally, Coherent Health is the first HIPAA compliant network that offers independent health and wellness professionals a way to organize and coordinate client care. The platform provides an extensive suite of tools for charting, patient tracking, and internal communication among colleagues to empower healthcare professionals to deliver unparalleled quality care and efficient healthcare practices.

As Coherent Health sets its sights on a path of innovation, Sigmaways is poised to accelerate that trajectory with a range of transformative features, including the implementation of digital records, confidential communication, and pattern trending functionalities. Furthermore, Sigmaways is actively engaged in bolstering the user adoption rates while facilitating the company’s efforts to secure its next round of investors.

“This is truly an encouraging engagement that can extremely benefit our organization,” said Coherent Health Founder and CEO Dr. Stephanie Marango. “Sigmaways believes in our corporate mission, vision, and goal, and have applied its robust engineering capabilities to advance our SaaS solution. I’m excited about the things we will accomplish together that will truly improve the ability for independent practitioners to provide their clients and patients the highest level of coordinated care.”

“We plan on having a prominent role helping best-in-class startups build great technology, enhance their brands and attract high-value investors,” said Sigmaways CEO Prakash Sadasivam. “With these two companies, we will be advancing their transformative technology on the back end and helping with go-to-market strategies. This is a great opportunity for us to offer comprehensive solutions for best-in-class Med-Tech startups. We have a team of experts who know this field with applied experience in branding, marketing, technology development and investor relations. By offering this expertise through client contracts, strategic partnerships, or a combination of both, we are truly offering solutions that surpass our competition. It’s an exciting evolution of our business and a clear expression of how HeartCore, Sigmaways, and our clients will grow together.”

“We are very pleased to have founders Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum and Dr. Stephanie Marango and their respective innovative companies join the list of esteemed clients we serve both in Japan and the United States,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. “These engagements are just a flavor of the powerful synergies between HeartCore and Sigmaways, fueled by our strategic acquisitions and hirings with leading U.S. companies. This partnership between Sigmaways, Heart-Tech Health, and Coherent Health extends beyond technological development, but serves as a key gateway into the dynamic healthcare sector. Looking ahead, we continue to identify seamless opportunities to integrate our assets into the U.S. market.”

About Sigmaways, Inc.

Sigmaways, founded in Fremont, CA in 2006, collaborates with software enterprises to deliver award-winning end-to-end digital transformation and through its fast-growing technology consulting services enables clients across the globe to stay ahead of the competitive curve. Digital transformation continues to be a priority with expedited demand in recent years for new business models, customer experiences, and a connected ecosystem.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

