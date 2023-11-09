Submit Release
AvePoint Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third quarter SaaS revenue of $41.9 million, representing 40% year-over-year growth
Third quarter Total revenue of $72.8 million, representing 16% year-over-year growth
Total ARR of $250.6 million, representing 23% year-over-year growth, 25% adjusted for FX

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. 

“The third quarter was another strong result for AvePoint, as we again meaningfully outperformed our guidance for both total revenues and non-GAAP operating income, while delivering total ARR growth of 25%,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “We see tremendous ambition from companies to leverage generative AI for competitive advantage and value creation, but for their efforts to succeed, they must first establish a robust data management strategy. This is the core business problem AvePoint has been solving for over 20 years and positions us well to be a key enabler of the generative AI solutions companies implement going forward. We are excited for a strong close to 2023 and for the many opportunities we see ahead of us.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $72.8 million, up 16% from the third quarter of 2022. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $41.9 million, up 40% from the third quarter of 2022.

  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $52.6 million, compared to $45.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $53.7 million, compared to $46.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 73.7%, compared to 74.0% for the third quarter of 2022.

  • Operating Income/(Loss): GAAP operating loss was $(0.3) million, compared to $(7.4) million for the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income was $9.3 million, compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2022.

  • Cash and short-term investments: $209.3 million as of September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Key Performance Indicators and Business Highlights

  • ARR as of September 30, 2023 was $250.6 million, up 23% year-over-year. Adjusted for FX, ARR grew 25%.

  • Adjusted for FX, dollar-based gross retention rate was 87%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 108%. On an as-reported basis, dollar-based gross retention rate was 85%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 107%.

  • Introduced AvePoint EnPower, which helps organizations more proactively analyze, govern and optimize their SaaS management and operations across Microsoft 365 and Power Platform, in turn enabling greater operational efficiency and automated governance.

  • Announced certification against the ISO information security management system audit using the 27701:2019 framework for the first time, and the 27001:2013 and 27017:2015 frameworks for the second consecutive year, demonstrating the Company’s prioritization of security and privacy for AvePoint and its customers.

Financial Outlook
The Company is again raising its full year outlook for total ARR, total revenues and non-GAAP operating income.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects:

  • Total revenues of $70.5 million to $72.5 million, or year-over-year growth of 12% at the midpoint.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $8.1 million to $9.1 million.

For the full year 2023, the Company now expects:

  • Total ARR of $261 million to $263 million, or year-over-year growth of 22% at the midpoint.
  • Total revenues of $267.7 million to $269.7 million, or year-over-year growth of 16% at the midpoint.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $20.0 million to $21.0 million.

Quarterly Conference Call

AvePoint will host a conference call today, November 09, 2023, to review its third quarter 2023 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm ET. You may access the call and register with a live operator by dialing 1 (844) 826-3035 for US participants and 1 (412) 317-5195 for outside the US. The passcode for the call is 3803378. Investors can also join by webcast by visiting https://ir.avepoint.com/events. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following the completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.  

Emerging Growth Company

AvePoint is considered an emerging growth company. Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies, but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. AvePoint elected not to opt out of such extended transition period, which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, AvePoint, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard.

Because the market value of our common stock held by non-affiliates exceeded $700.0 million as of June 30, 2023, AvePoint will meet the conditions to be deemed a "large-accelerated filer" as of December 31, 2023, and will consequently no longer be an emerging growth company as of that date. AvePoint will be subject to the regulations applicable to all large-accelerated filers as of December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AvePoint’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (including percentage of revenue figures), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin. The company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures provides a better representation as to its overall operating performance. The presentation of AvePoint’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint”, “the Company”, “we”, “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Investor Contact

AvePoint
Jamie Arestia
ir@avepoint.com
(551) 220-5654

Media Contact

AvePoint
Nicole Caci
pr@avepoint.com  
(201) 201-8143


 
AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenue:                                
SaaS   $ 41,910     $ 29,959     $ 115,701     $ 84,131  
Term license and support     16,293       18,288       40,474       42,501  
Services     11,194       10,458       31,007       29,231  
Maintenance     3,363       4,034       10,019       12,868  
Total revenue     72,760       62,739       197,201       168,731  
Cost of revenue:                                
SaaS     9,561       7,164       26,586       18,934  
Term license and support     484       524       1,441       1,600  
Services     9,922       9,218       29,231       26,204  
Maintenance     189       192       584       748  
Total cost of revenue     20,156       17,098       57,842       47,486  
Gross profit     52,604       45,641       139,359       121,245  
Operating expenses:                                
Sales and marketing     28,436       27,425       82,978       82,002  
General and administrative     15,838       16,429       45,679       48,411  
Research and development     8,643       9,214       26,931       23,850  
Total operating expenses     52,917       53,068       155,588       154,263  
Loss from operations     (313 )     (7,427 )     (16,229 )     (33,018 )
(Loss) gain on earn-out and warrant liabilities     (2,785 )     913       (6,921 )     6,848  
Interest income, net     232       16       843       50  
Other income (expense), net     1,477       48       4,502       (822 )
Loss before income taxes     (1,389 )     (6,450 )     (17,805 )     (26,942 )
Income tax expense     2,841       336       8,132       99  
Net loss   $ (4,230 )   $ (6,786 )   $ (25,937 )   $ (27,041 )
Net loss (income) attributable to and accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interest     18       (626 )     (57 )     (1,870 )
Net loss attributable to AvePoint, Inc.   $ (4,212 )   $ (7,412 )   $ (25,994 )   $ (28,911 )
Net loss available to common shareholders   $ (4,212 )   $ (7,412 )   $ (25,994 )   $ (28,911 )
Basic and diluted loss per share   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.14 )   $ (0.16 )
Basic and diluted shares used in computing loss per share     181,769       180,732       182,630       179,563  


 
AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par value)
(Unaudited)
 
    September 30,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 205,786     $ 227,188  
Short-term investments     3,478       2,620  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,176 and $725 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     69,329       66,474  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     8,276       10,013  
Total current assets     286,869       306,295  
Property and equipment, net     4,983       5,537  
Goodwill     18,595       18,904  
Intangible assets, net     10,427       11,079  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     14,547       15,855  
Deferred contract costs     50,232       48,553  
Other assets     12,558       9,310  
Total assets   $ 398,211     $ 415,533  
Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 1,855     $ 1,519  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     44,538       47,784  
Current portion of deferred revenue     102,433       93,405  
Total current liabilities     148,826       142,708  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     9,982       11,348  
Long-term portion of deferred revenue     6,296       8,085  
Earn-out shares liabilities     13,822       6,631  
Other non-current liabilities     5,183       3,607  
Total liabilities     184,109       172,379  
Commitments and contingencies                
Mezzanine equity                
Redeemable noncontrolling interest     13,991       14,007  
Total mezzanine equity     13,991       14,007  
Stockholders’ equity                
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 183,996 and 185,278 shares issued and outstanding     18       19  
Additional paid-in capital     659,892       665,715  
Treasury stock           (21,666 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     2,307       2,006  
Accumulated deficit     (462,106 )     (416,927 )
Total stockholders’ equity     200,111       229,147  
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity   $ 398,211     $ 415,533  


 
AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,  
    2023     2022  
Operating activities                
Net loss   $ (25,937 )   $ (27,041 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     3,439       2,255  
Operating lease right-of-use assets expense     5,294       4,602  
Foreign currency remeasurement loss     763       3,026  
Stock-based compensation     26,975       28,287  
Deferred income taxes     (240 )     (154 )
Other     725       1,040  
Change in value of earn-out and warrant liabilities     6,921       (6,754 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (4,633 )     (6,661 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,663       (1,486 )
Deferred contract costs and other assets     (5,637 )     (8,436 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, operating lease liabilities and other liabilities     (5,331 )     (4,227 )
Deferred revenue     9,282       8,656  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     13,284       (6,893 )
Investing activities                
Maturities of investments     1,292       180,837  
Purchases of investments     (2,050 )     (180,495 )
Cash paid in business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired           (18,574 )
Capitalization of internal-use software     (988 )     (1,165 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (1,478 )     (3,420 )
Investment in notes     (1,000 )      
Net cash used in investing activities     (4,224 )     (22,817 )
Financing activities                
Repurchase of common stock     (33,644 )     (19,554 )
Proceeds from stock option exercises     3,865       1,817  
Repayments of finance leases     (30 )     (23 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (29,809 )     (17,760 )
Effect of exchange rates on cash     (653 )     (2,966 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (21,402 )     (50,436 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     227,188       268,217  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 205,786     $ 217,781  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information                
Income taxes paid   $ 5,794     $ 421  
Contingent consideration in business combinations   $     $ 5,635  


 
AvePoint, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Non-GAAP operating income                                
GAAP operating loss   $ (313 )   $ (7,427 )   $ (16,229 )   $ (33,018 )
Stock-based compensation expense     9,285       9,609       26,975       28,287  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     353       229       1,106       428  
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)   $ 9,325     $ 2,411     $ 11,852     $ (4,303 )
Non-GAAP operating margin     12.8 %     3.8 %     6.0 %     -2.6 %
                                 
                                 
                                 
Non-GAAP gross profit                                
GAAP gross profit   $ 52,604     $ 45,641     $ 139,359     $ 121,245  
Stock-based compensation expense     806       667       2,292       1,948  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     241       133       725       224  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 53,651     $ 46,441     $ 142,376     $ 123,417  
Non-GAAP gross margin     73.7 %     74.0 %     72.2 %     73.1 %
                                 
Non-GAAP sales and marketing                                
GAAP sales and marketing   $ 28,436     $ 27,425     $ 82,978     $ 82,002  
Stock-based compensation expense     (2,358 )     (2,847 )     (7,267 )     (8,705 )
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     (112 )     (96 )     (381 )     (204 )
Non-GAAP sales and marketing   $ 25,966     $ 24,482     $ 75,330     $ 73,093  
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue     35.7 %     39.0 %     38.2 %     43.3 %
                                 
Non-GAAP general and administrative                                
GAAP general and administrative   $ 15,838     $ 16,429     $ 45,679     $ 48,411  
Stock-based compensation expense     (5,264 )     (5,060 )     (14,551 )     (14,825 )
Non-GAAP general and administrative   $ 10,574     $ 11,369     $ 31,128     $ 33,586  
Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue     14.5 %     18.1 %     15.8 %     19.9 %
                                 
Non-GAAP research and development                                
GAAP research and development   $ 8,643     $ 9,214     $ 26,931     $ 23,850  
Stock-based compensation expense     (857 )     (1,035 )     (2,865 )     (2,809 )
Non-GAAP research and development   $ 7,786     $ 8,179     $ 24,066     $ 21,041  
Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue     10.7 %     13.0 %     12.2 %     12.5 %

