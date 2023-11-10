Krista Ripma Featured as The Most Transformational Business Leader of the Year
Krista Ripma of Authentic Audience features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine’s latest issue – The Most Transformational Business Leaders of the Year.SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeleon Magazine released its latest issue featuring the Most Transformational Business Leaders of the Year. The issue features stories and interviews of some of the most established business leaders from a wide range of industries and domains.
Exeleon Magazine is a business-focused platform for leaders across the globe. The magazine comprises key insights about business, entrepreneurship, growth, startups, and leadership.
Featuring as the Cover of this issue is Krista Ripma, Founder and CEO of Authentic Audience.
In this issue of Exeleon Magazine, readers can dive deep into Krista’s journey, gain insights into her vision for the future, and discover her innovative ideas related to authenticity in business.
As the driving force behind Authentic Audience, Krista has helped brands connect with their audiences on a deeper level by encouraging them to share their genuine stories.
At Authentic Audience, Krista and her dedicated team are committed to creating the best possible experience for their clients. They go the extra mile by offering personalized solutions, custom dashboards, regular communication, and complete transparency in strategy sharing. This commitment to excellence has garnered them a loyal client base and a reputation for delivering outstanding results.
The transformational leader envisions Authentic Audience evolving into a collective of creatives who amplify authentic voices through paid advertising and comprehensive digital launches. Her forward-thinking approach and dedication to authenticity make her a standout leader in the business world, and Exeleon Magazine is proud to showcase her accomplishments in this Cover Story.
Also, included in this issue are interviews and stories of leaders like celebrity makeup artist Harriet Hadfield of Freelance with Freedom, Lion Shirdan of UPRISE Management, Co-Founder of Stakeholder Business - Meghan French Dunbar, and many more.
Read Digital Version of the Magazine.
Read Full Cover Story of Krista Ripma
About Exeleon Magazine
Exeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.
About Authentic Audience
Authentic Audience is a full-service digital marketing and Facebook advertising agency dedicated to brands who foster the best in self-care, self-love, and self-expression. Authentic Audience does not work for you; we partner with you to create strategies and tools that increase awareness and sales... quickly.
By combining compelling content, dedicated analytics and authentic storytelling, together we navigate your business beyond the chaos of the social media cacophony and create outstanding campaigns and brands that speak to the rawness of your dreams and connect you with the people whose lives you seek to touch.
