Judge Stephanie R. Hayden Investiture - Nov. 6 Photos

The formal Investiture Ceremony for Judge Stephanie R. Hayden was held on November 6, 2023 at the Cass County Courthouse. Several Supreme Court Justices and District court judges were in attendance. Governor Burgum appointed Judge Hayden to fill a judicial vacancy created in the East Central Judicial District by legislative action, which added a total of three new judgeships statewide during the 68th legislative assembly.

Judge Hayden, assisted by her husband, Christopher Hayden, is sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen

Judge Hayden, with her son Christian, at left, is presented with her robe.