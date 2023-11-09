Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program to visit LUCAS

Mobile lung cancer screening unit recipient of $25,000 Prevent Cancer Foundation grant

Morgantown, W.Va., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prevent Cancer Foundation’s Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program® will visit LUCAS, the WVU Cancer Institute’s mobile lung cancer screening unit and recipient of a $25,000 grant from the Prevent Cancer Foundation to increase lung cancer screening in rural West Virginia.

With the Foundation’s support, LUCAS is partnering with two existing clinic systems to identify those at high risk for lung cancer and use an evidence-based messaging campaign to increase lung cancer screening in rural West Virginia. To achieve this, the project uses patient navigation, patient reminders, and provider recall and works to reduce financial barriers and improve access to screening in the most rural parts of southern and northern West Virginia.

Lisa McGovern, executive director of the Congressional Families Program, and Charles Capito, married to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and member of the Program’s Executive Council, will represent the Program at the site visit to call attention to these vital resources.

“West Virginia has one of the highest lung cancer rates in the United States, and only about 5 percent of those eligible have been screened,” Capito said. “WVU’s mobile screening vehicle helps reach West Virginians in the most rural areas of the state who otherwise might not be able to access this state-of-the-art screening that’s recommended for people at high risk. Early detection of lung cancer can mean less extensive treatment, more treatment options, and better chances of survival.”

This summer, the Prevent Cancer Foundation’s community grants program announced its support of WVU and 11 other projects across the U.S. dedicated to increasing cancer prevention and early detection in rural and urban communities across the U.S. The projects were selected through a competitive grants process of previously awarded organizations focused on best practices and evidence-based strategies.

Each program will receive a one-year, $25,000 grant. The Prevent Cancer Foundation is proud to support WVU with this second grant to improve access to lifesaving screenings in rural communities.

To find out if you are eligible for lung cancer screening and to view a list of upcoming LUCAS locations, visit WVUCancer.org/LUCAS.

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach, and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated. We are driven by a vision of a world where cancer is preventable, detectable, and beatable for all. The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40 percent by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options. For more information, please visit PreventCancer.org.

About the Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program®

The Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program® is a nonpartisan effort to increase the public’s understanding of cancer prevention and early detection. Families of Senate, House, Cabinet, Supreme Court, and the Diplomatic Corps are invited to work within their respective constituencies to educate the public. The Congressional Families Program offers educational events, materials, and resources to equip its members to bring the message of cancer prevention and early detection back to their communities. For more information, please visit CongressionalFamilies.org.

Kyra Meister Prevent Cancer Foundation 703-836-1746 kyra.meister@preventcancer.org