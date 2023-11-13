Submit Release
Fall Down Lawyers at Clark Law Firm Get $150,000 Settlement for Elizabeth, NJ Mother Who Fell Down Steps in Union County

Clark Law Firm P.C. - New Jersey Injury Lawyers

Lazaro Berenguer, Esq.

Lazaro Berenguer, Esq.

Fall Down Accident Lawyers at Clark Law Firm P.C. Obtain $150,000 Settlement for Mother of Four Who Fell Down Steps in Elizabeth New Jersey in Union County

These are the steps that the Plaintiff fell down from and injured herself.

Lazaro Berenguer, Esq., of Clark Law Firm, P.C. Obtained a $150,000 Settlement for Elizabeth, NJ Mother Who Fell Down Residential Steps in Union County

The Plaintiff has endured a long recovery process and we are glad that we were able to obtain a successful result on her behalf, for this mother of four children.”
— Lazaro Berenguer, Esq.
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark Law Firm, PC, obtained a $150,000 settlement for a 43-year-old mother of four who fell down steps on a poorly constructed residential property stairway. The incident, which occurred on January 26, 2020, resulted in a twisted left ankle and subsequent medical issues for the plaintiff.

The woman, while visiting friends at a two-family property, fell down exterior steps due to a hidden pedestrian hazard. The absence of adequate markings or visual cues to indicate the cement platform led to the accident. The fall resulted in an extended period of pain and limited mobility, requiring emergency attention at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark. Although initially no fractures were detected, ongoing discomfort necessitated further examination. An MRI scan months later revealed a ligament sprain and a partial tear.

Legal action was initiated by Lazaro Berenguer, Esq., of Clark Law Firm, PC, with the case filed in Union County (Docket Number UNN-L-4107-21). During the litigation, a stark contrast arose between the medical experts' opinions. The defendant's expert suggested a mild sprain, whereas the plaintiff's medical specialist confirmed a partial ligament tear necessitating additional treatment.

The plaintiff's liability expert demonstrated that the fall was caused by the step's excessive running slope, which contravened local and national safety standards, including the City of Elizabeth’s Housing Code. This violation substantiated the claim of negligence on the part of the property owner.

After thorough and hard-fought litigation, the defendant's insurance company agreed to a settlement of $150,000 to compensate for the plaintiff's suffering and recovery costs. In a statement, Lazaro Berenguer, Esq., expressed satisfaction with the settlement, emphasizing the firm's commitment to justice and acknowledging the long and arduous recovery process endured by the plaintiff.

Clark Law Firm, P.C., champions the rights of injured parties and works diligently to get justice for their injuries. Call Clark Law Firm P.C. at 1-877-841-8855 if you need legal assistance or have any questions.

Dimple D.
Clark Law Firm P.C.
dimple@clarklawnj.com

