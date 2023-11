Petrolympic Announces Warrant Extension

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrolympic Ltd. (TSX-V: PCQ) (the “Company”), wishes to announce that the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to extend the term of 1,666,667 common share purchase warrants originally issued pursuant to a private placement on December 1, 2020.



Subject to the approval of the TSXV, the expiry dates of the December 2020 Warrants will be extended as follows:

Number of Warrants: 1,666,667

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 1, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 1, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

For further information, please contact:

Mendel Ekstein,

President and CEO Petrolympic Ltd.

T: 845 656-0184

E: exis@petrolympic.com

